Tom Jones postpones Norwich concert

07 May, 2020 - 09:00
Sir Tom Jones has postponed his summer show in Norwich's Earlham Park due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied by LHG Events

Sir Tom Jones has postponed his summer show in Norwich's Earlham Park due to coronavirus Picture: Supplied by LHG Events

Archant

Fans of Tom Jones will now need to wait a little longer to see him in Norwich as the show has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus.

Tom Jones will play all his biggest hits when he comes to Norwich on the rescheduled date in 2021 Credit: Supplied by LHG EventsTom Jones will play all his biggest hits when he comes to Norwich on the rescheduled date in 2021 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Sir Tom was set to perform in Earlham Park on Sunday, August 16 as part of his six-date ‘A Celebration Tour’ to mark his 80th birthday, but due to the outbreak it has been rescheduled to Sunday, August 15 2021.

All the tickets for the original concert will be valid and any queries should be directed to the ticket agent they were bought from.

Sir Tom Jones said: “I’m really sorry to have to inform you that my shows scheduled for this summer have had to be postponed until next year.

“As you most likely are aware, public performances are sadly not going forward as normal for just about everyone who works in music and entertainment.

READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - Updates on Norfolk’s big events amid coronavirus pandemic

“My team have been monitoring the UK government advice on organised gatherings and I now need to take this action to ensure the protection of fans, my crew and everyone who works in support of the shows.

“You all know how much I love performing but everybody’s safety must come first.

“Behind the scenes we’ve been working with local promoters to reschedule all the shows from this summer as closely as possible.

“In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe and I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

READ MORE: Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal and Playhouse

When Sir Tom comes to Norwich in 2021, for the last date on the tour, he will play all his biggest hits from the 60s to present, including Delilah, She’s a Lady and number one hit It’s Not Unusual.

The gig will be a welcome return for fans of the crooner as he previously performed at Euston Hall, near Thetford, in summer 2018.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of LHG Events who are the tour promoters, said; “We are pleased that we have been able to reschedule the concert to 2021, when I have no doubt that we’ll all be ready for one huge celebration.”

There is still a limited number of tickets left available on Ticketmaster.

