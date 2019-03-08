Search

Latitude Festival 2019, Tom Grennan review: a perfect addition to Saturday's line up

PUBLISHED: 09:33 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 21 July 2019

Tom Grennan playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday, Latitude 2019. Picture: 2019

Tom Grennan playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday, Latitude 2019. Picture: 2019

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Bedford born singer Tom Grennan took to The Obelisk Arena stage, accompanied by a backing chorus, to perform for the mass of people who'd begun gathering at the main stage.

Since the release of his debut album Lighting Matches on July 6, 2018, Grennan has gone from strength to strength.

After his single Royal Highness was premiered as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World, Tom rapidly gained a large fan base resulting in two sell-out tours in one year.

He first found fame as a guest vocalist on Chase & Status' track When It All Goes Wrong but tonight is solid proof that it's his own music and charisma keeping the fans coming back for more.

Performing in one of the last slots of the evening, ahead of Stereophonics and Underworld, Grennan bounced his way onto the stage with the energy that people have grown to love him for.

He is known for his unique fashion sense and tonight he didn't disappoint appearing in a gold/yellow snakeskin suit - which somehow he pulled off.

Kicking things off with a beautiful acoustic rendition of his song Sweet Hallelujah, the audience were in the palm of his hands from the get go. He really does have the whole package: an incredible voice, fantastic stage presence a really likeable sincere attitude.

Having seen him perform on a much smaller stage last year it's clear the the fast rise in popularity hasn't gone to his head - as it can with some performers. He still gives as much to his performance as he did before and he seemed genuinely chuffed to have been performing at Latitude festival.

"This is the best festival I've done so far this year and that's because of you," he exclaimed mid set.

And with that he continued to deliver a top quality performance packed with all of the great songs off his debut album. These of course included Found What I've Been Looking For, Secret Lover, and a heartfelt, emotion-packed version of When It All Goes Wrong - his track with Chase and Status.

Grennan was a perfect addition to Saturday's line up and did a perfect job of getting everyone pumped for the rest of the evening. With the promise of new music on the horizon, he ended his set with Something In The Water which was met with an eruption of applause.

