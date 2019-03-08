Search

Is your child the naughtiest in Norfolk? This new TV show wants to hear from you

PUBLISHED: 12:07 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 24 June 2019

Laura Aimes wants to help stressed-out parents in Norfolk. Photo: Courtesy of Avalon UK

Channel 5 producers are on the lookout for Norfolk's most troublesome toddlers for a new TV show.

The series, which is being made by the same people behind Dogs Behaving Badly and Three-Day Nanny, will follow child behaviour expert and private nanny Laura Amies, who is on a mission to help struggling parents regain control and restore harmony to their homes.

She will take on any issue from tantrums to biting, picky eaters, non-sleepers and potty-training woes, and promises to give parents the tools to take back control of their children.

Laura feels in this age of technology children are being deprived of the ability to become independent, confident learners and need to be encouraged to express their feelings and emotions but need firm parameters in order to thrive.

She said: "I believe a child should never be written off as being inherently naughty, there's always a way to positively affect a child's behaviour. "In today's modern world, parents can be led to believe that certain behaviours arise due to the fact that their child's nutritional, emotional or even spiritual needs aren't being met - when actually, a good dollop of common sense is often the best approach.

"I hope to share my techniques in a way that inspires the parents I'll be working with - and those watching at home - with the confidence to adopt positive, sensible approaches themselves.

"Knowing that families could enjoy more time spent together, instead of in conflict is very motivating. As a child-carer I have an incredible opportunity to help not just one or two children but many and I am determined to do just that."

If you have a toddler needing Laura's help, please contact the team on parenting@avalonuk.com, call 0207 598 7267 or text 07399 364 652 giving your contact details and a brief outline of the issues. Filming will take place mid-June to end to mid-September, the deadline to apply is July 20.

