To Kill A Mockingbird replacement at Theatre Royal announced

After a week-long run of To Kill a Mockingbird was cancelled due to a rights clash, the Theatre Royal has announced its replacement.

An adaptation of Harper Lee’s 1960 novel was set to arrive in the city on March 4 to 9 but was scrapped nationwide after the company behind the Broadway production “claimed worldwide exclusivity in the professional stage rights”.

The cancellation of the show, which was going on tour after a successful run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London, left theatre bosses with a gap in the programme.

The show will be replaced by Caroline’s Kitchen and features an all-star cast including Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy, Judge John Deed), Aden Gillett (Holby City, The House Of Elliott), James Sutton (Hollyoaks, Emmerdale) and Jasmyn Banks (EastEnders).

Caroline Langrishe is making a welcome return to Norwich after her appearance in How The Other Half Loves at Norwich Theatre Royal in 2017.

The comedy follows one of the nation’s favourite TV cooks who has it all with a big house in London, smart children and the best kitchen money can buy.

But simmering under the surface she is facing the downside of fame as some uncomfortable truths in her private live come out. The comedy by Torben Betts, and created by the Bury St Edmunds-based Original Theatre Company, looks at how people in the public eye battle with the responsibilities and demands of real-life.

John Bultitude, of Norwich Theatre Royal, said: “This spiky funny exploration of the power of celebrity and what really lies beneath is going to be a Spring treat. It is also always a pleasure to welcome Caroline Langrishe back to Norwich.

“Her joyous portrayal of a comedy character enchanted and entertained our audiences last time she was with us, and this is sure to be matched by the performance of the Caroline’s Kitchen company.”

Caroline’s Kitchen runs from March 6 to 9 at 7.30pm, with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm, and tickets cost from £10 to £28.

To book, visit the Norwich Theatre Royal website or call the box office on 01603 630000.