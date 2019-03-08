Search

Advanced search

Video

'A moment of balance' as death-defying tightrope walk over Norwich market opens festival

PUBLISHED: 22:02 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:59 10 May 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Spectators looked on in terror and wonder as a trapeze artist took a death-defying 230-metre journey tightrope walk over Norwich Market.

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini helped kick off the Norfolk and Norwich Festival by making the trip without a harness, in a performance which celebrated Norwich, its history, and its people.

In the 30-minute crossing, from Jarrold to The Forum, he was accompanied by a captivating soundtrack featuring the voices of the people giving testimonies about living in Norwich and Norfolk.

One of those speaking on the loudspeaker praised Norfolk for its variety of birds, while a Norwich Market trader said he had "no intention to move anywhere else".

One woman told of Norwich's "really thriving punk scene in the 70s" and a "counter culture" in the city.

People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Knowles family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Knowles family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

But it was not just about Norwich - Aylsham, Great Yarmouth, and Lowestoft were all mentioned.

"Growing up in a small town in West Norfolk I just knew I wanted to be in the city," one woman said.

There was a sharp intake of breath from the crowd as at one point Mr Bullzini dropped to his knees, prompting fears he was about to fall.

But it was all part of the act as he showed off his acrobatic prowess and laid down on the tightrope before getting back up to continue.

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

On reaching a platform at the Forum Mr Bullzini said: "That tightrope walk was for all of you to bring us all a moment of balance and to welcome in the beginning of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival."

Mr Bullzini gave travellers a taste of his talents on Thursday, when he performed at Norwich Railway Station.

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Snape family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Snape family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. The Parsley family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. The Parsley family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Case of Norfolk man who sexually assaulted teen in boot can be revealed

Ryan Malin. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

One last promotion push as Linnets head to Warrington for ‘super’ final

King's Lynn Town's central defenders Rory McAuley and Ryan Fryatt in the thick of the action during the play-off final win over Alvechurch Picture: Mark Hewlett

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists