'A moment of balance' as death-defying tightrope walk over Norwich market opens festival

Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Spectators looked on in terror and wonder as a trapeze artist took a death-defying 230-metre journey tightrope walk over Norwich Market.

Chris Bullzini helped kick off the Norfolk and Norwich Festival by making the trip without a harness, in a performance which celebrated Norwich, its history, and its people.

In the 30-minute crossing, from Jarrold to The Forum, he was accompanied by a captivating soundtrack featuring the voices of the people giving testimonies about living in Norwich and Norfolk.

One of those speaking on the loudspeaker praised Norfolk for its variety of birds, while a Norwich Market trader said he had "no intention to move anywhere else".

One woman told of Norwich's "really thriving punk scene in the 70s" and a "counter culture" in the city.

People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Knowles family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Knowles family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

But it was not just about Norwich - Aylsham, Great Yarmouth, and Lowestoft were all mentioned.

"Growing up in a small town in West Norfolk I just knew I wanted to be in the city," one woman said.

There was a sharp intake of breath from the crowd as at one point Mr Bullzini dropped to his knees, prompting fears he was about to fall.

But it was all part of the act as he showed off his acrobatic prowess and laid down on the tightrope before getting back up to continue.

On reaching a platform at the Forum Mr Bullzini said: "That tightrope walk was for all of you to bring us all a moment of balance and to welcome in the beginning of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival."

Mr Bullzini gave travellers a taste of his talents on Thursday, when he performed at Norwich Railway Station.

People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Snape family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. Snape family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. The Parsley family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 People gather to watch Chris Bullzini walks the tightrope across Norwich market from Jarrolds to The Forum. The Parsley family Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019