Enchanted Journey Of Light tickets go on sale

A scene from Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light, which is being run in 2020 because the usual Christmas Spectacular show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Ticket’s for Thursford’s Enchanted Journey Of Light have now gone on sale.

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

The festive event, which is being run in place of the venue’s traditional Christmas Spectacular stage show, promises visitors an “unforgettable” walk-through journey into a winter wonderland populated with giant teddy bears, penguins, elves and fairy-tale characters, light sculptures and steam engines.

Entry is £15 for the 1,100 metre walk-through. There will be temperature checks and a one-way system as part of the safety measures in place. Booking are essential, and will be limited to small groups. The Journey of Light runs from November 19 to January 3.

Thursford’s description of the event said: “Your journey will begin in the main auditorium, an all new indoor Wonderland Trail: a maze of engines, fairy-tale characters and an immersive experience of light and sound including one of the UK’s biggest kinetic light displays.

“Next your journey will progress into the Santa’s Magical Journey Building.

A scene from Thursford�s Enchanted Journey of Light, which is being run in 2020 because the usual Christmas Spectacular show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Image: Thursford A scene from Thursford�s Enchanted Journey of Light, which is being run in 2020 because the usual Christmas Spectacular show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Image: Thursford

“Get ready to see how the elves have loaded Santa’s sleigh, then past the busy elves hard at work in the toy factory using the wondrous wrapping machine.”

The trail concludes at a four-acre ‘lantern light extravaganza’ where a fantasy forest of illuminated jungle animals will light up part of the Thursford site.

John Cushing, Thursford’s producer and director, announced in July the stage show could not go ahead in 2020 due to the limitations of the coronavirus restrictions, something he said was “heart-breaking” one for the entire team.

But Mr Cushing said he hoped the Journey of Light would be a popular alternative.

A scene from Thursford�s Enchanted Journey of Light, which is being run in 2020 because the usual Christmas Spectacular show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Image: Thursford A scene from Thursford�s Enchanted Journey of Light, which is being run in 2020 because the usual Christmas Spectacular show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Image: Thursford

He said: “The beautiful collection of lanterns, will light up Thursford and brighten our hearts. We hope that visitors from far and wide will come and walk the Wonderful Trail with us and in doing so, continue to support the local community, hotels, B&Bs, rental properties and hospitality venues throughout Norfolk.

“Christmas is a special time of hope, joy, sharing and caring, and after a year filled with uncertainty and loss it is more important than ever that we celebrate all that we are thankful for. We look forward to seeing Christmas Spectacular audiences return in 2021 and hope that many will also visit our Enchanted Journey of Light this year.”

For more information, visit www.thursford.com/enchanted-journey-of-light.