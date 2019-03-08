REVIEW: Through the Decades with Roy and Buddy

Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley Archant

Two of the 20th century's greatest rock and roll stars were brought back to life at this thoroughly toe-tapping performance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Featuring Norwich's own Darren Page as Roy Orbison and Marc Robinson as Buddy Holly, the 90-minute show was packed with singalong hits, with the audience happily joining in on tracks like Peggy Sue, Raining In My Heart, and Oh Boy.

You may also want to watch:

Orbison's vocal range makes his numbers harder to join in with, but they did give Page a chance to demonstrate the strength of his voice, particularly on She's A Mystery To Me and Crying.

Backing group the Counterfeit Crickets deserve a show of their own, with their trio of tunes to cover costume changes proving just as entertaining as the headline acts.

The audience were already on their feet for that unmistakeable drum beat and five note intro for finale song Pretty Woman, with the night proving that Robinson and Page have definitely Got It.

Darren Page will perform as The Voice Of Roy Orbison at Diss Corn Hall on August 3.