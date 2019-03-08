Search

REVIEW: Through the Decades with Roy and Buddy

PUBLISHED: 09:25 06 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 06 July 2019

James Goffin

Two of the 20th century's greatest rock and roll stars were brought back to life at this thoroughly toe-tapping performance.

Featuring Norwich's own Darren Page as Roy Orbison and Marc Robinson as Buddy Holly, the 90-minute show was packed with singalong hits, with the audience happily joining in on tracks like Peggy Sue, Raining In My Heart, and Oh Boy.

Orbison's vocal range makes his numbers harder to join in with, but they did give Page a chance to demonstrate the strength of his voice, particularly on She's A Mystery To Me and Crying.

Backing group the Counterfeit Crickets deserve a show of their own, with their trio of tunes to cover costume changes proving just as entertaining as the headline acts.

The audience were already on their feet for that unmistakeable drum beat and five note intro for finale song Pretty Woman, with the night proving that Robinson and Page have definitely Got It.

Darren Page will perform as The Voice Of Roy Orbison at Diss Corn Hall on August 3.

