3 places to eat authentic Chinese food in Norwich - from handmade noodles to Chinese burgers!

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto thesomegirl

As the Chinese New Year (February 5) approaches, we pick out three of the city’s most popular Chinese restaurants.

Baby Buddha Teahouse

Where: 139 Ber Street

Average prices: Starters £4.50, main courses £11

A favourite in the city for its relaxed dining room and really authentic offering – including some dishes not suitable for the squeamish (although if you haven’t tried them once, how do you know you don’t like them?)

Chilli salted frog’s legs for starters anyone? But seriously, if you’re sick of the same old same old, you may want to give this place a shot. If you’ve been to China you’ll appreciate the steamed spare ribs (the Chinese culture loves a bit of gristle), as well as the poached chicken with spring onion and ginger oil dip. Other delicacies range from marinated stewed beef flank hot pot, to steaming bows of noodle soup and Chinese cabbage.

There’s a 20% discount for takeaway, students eating in get 10% off on presenting their student card and a set lunch at £8 on selected dishes is offered Tuesday to Friday.

Wanfo Pavilion

Where: 22 Prince of Wales Road

Average prices: Starters £5.99 main courses £13

Last autumn our reviewer Geri gave this place a 5/5. High praise indeed. The restaurant puts a lot of effort into the presentation of its Szechuan, Shanghai and Cantonese-style dishes, especially the extensive offering of dim sum – China’s answer to our afternoon tea. In fact, you may want to go exclusively for the dim sum. Delicately soft cups of wonton opening up with minced prawn and pork. The fluffiest white steamed buns filled with roast pork. Pastries stuffed with taro.

Other recommendations include the spicy cold braised dishes from pork belly to jellyfish or chicken feet, and the tongue-tingling classic paring of blood curd, ham and prawns in chilli broth. There are many favourites you’ll recognise too, including dishes cooked with black bean or sweet and sour sauce.

Noodle & Pot

Where: 20 St John Maddermarket

Average prices: Starters £5.50 main courses £8.80

This is quite a basic, simple looking restaurant but has got quite a following thanks to its hearty, generous plates/bowls of ‘real’ Chinese food.

We recommend you try some of the house specialities, be that the cute little steamed buns, prawn dumplings or cold-weather-busting hot pots of beef meatballs, ribs and more. The noodles are handmade, with cold or hot options. And you can customise the Sha pots with your choice of soup base, meat, carb and spice level.

It’s nice to see options from Xi’an cuisine too. If you can never decide between a Chinese and a kebab, check out their Chinese hamburger. They’re quite something!