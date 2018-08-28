Search

Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

PUBLISHED: 21:18 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:00 16 November 2018

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Thousands of people lined the streets of Norwich for the festive light switch on.

Crowds of people wrapped up warm with handheld lights joined Norwich City Council for its annual Christmas event.

This year saw the Britain’s Got Talent, father and son duo, Tim and Jack Goodacre, of Eccles, push the plunger to switch on the lights.

Tim said: “We are so excited to be here, we have come to see the switch on before, but I’m sure it’s much different when you’re the one actually doing it!”

Once the plunger was pushed, lights at City Hall, Jarrolds and the Tunnel of Light were switched on for the public to enjoy.

Other events included the traditional snowball throw, a Santa’s grotto and Father Christmas parade.

