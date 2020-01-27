Video

11 of the best soft play areas in Norfolk

From giant slides to climbing walls, ball pits to tunnels, here are some of the best play areas to visit in Norfolk that are bound to keep the kids entertained.

1. What: Jump for Joy

Where: 1 Mahoney Green, Green Ln West, Rackheath, NR13 6JY

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10.30am to 3pm for pay and play, after 3.30pm Tuesday to Friday and all day Saturday and Sunday for birthday parties

Cost: Pay and play prices: 5-10 years £4.75, 18 months to 4 years £4.50, 6 to 17 months £2.50, under 6 months free, £1 for adults if not accompanied by a fee-paying child

Your little ones can run, climb and slide to their heart's content at this play area on the outskirts of Norwich, which is designed for children aged four to 10.

Features include a wavy slide, rollers and a balance beam and there is also a play frame for toddlers under four which has a bug and insect theme.

JR's Stomp, Dine, Strike in North Walsham. Credit: JR's Stomp, Dine, Strike JR's Stomp, Dine, Strike in North Walsham. Credit: JR's Stomp, Dine, Strike

2. What: Stomp

Where: JR's, Tungate, North Walsham, NR28 0JQ

Opening hours: Daily 9am to 7pm

Cost: Off Peak: Monday to Friday, 9am to 3.30pm (term time only) over 4s £4.50, under 4s £3.50, under 1s free, adults £1, peak: Monday to Friday after 3.30pm, weekends, bank holidays and school holidays, over 4s £5.50, under 4s £4.50, under 1s free, adults £1

A firm favourite with parents across Norfolk, Stomp features slides, tunnels and plenty of obstacles to navigate and there is a dedicated under-fours area.

You can make a whole day of it at JR's as there is also an outdoor play area called Stomp Out, which is open when the weather is dry, a bowling alley and an American-style diner with burgers, hot dogs and ribs on the menu.

3. What: The Wonder Wood

Where: The Wonder Wood Ltd, Unit 1, Norwich Road, Watton, IP25 6JX

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 9.30am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Cost: £4.50 over 2s, £3.50 under 2s, babies and adults free

The Wonder Wood offers adventure play for children up to eight, which features woodland cottages to play in, a ball pit and netting to crawl up and they also run messy play sessions with arts and crafts.

There is a cafe serving coffees, cakes and hearty lunches and they offer children's parties with the option of exclusive hire available.

Superbowl UK in the Castle Quarter has launched a laser quest game within the children's soft play area. George Smith and Sam Lloyd, who work for the company, having a go. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Superbowl UK in the Castle Quarter has launched a laser quest game within the children's soft play area. George Smith and Sam Lloyd, who work for the company, having a go. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

4. What: Crazy Club at Superbowl UK

Where: 18 Castle Meadow, Norwich NR1 3DD

Opening hours: Daily 9am to 7pm

Cost: Weekdays during term time: over 1s £3.99, under 1s £1, weekends, bank holidays, weekdays during school holidays: over 4s £4.75, aged 1 to 3 £3.99, under 1s £1

Let your children loose into the jungle as they navigate obstacles including swings, tunnels and slides and they run £1 play sessions between 9am and 10am at the weekend, so make sure to arrive early as it is operated on a first come, first served basis.

They also do laser tag soft play for children's parties, where participants have to shoot the opposing teams guns to earn points, and there are 14 lanes at Superbowl UK if you want to make a day of it.

Hyper soft play area in Horsford Credit: Bill Ewan Hyper soft play area in Horsford Credit: Bill Ewan

5. What: Hyper

Where: Unit 26, Horsbeck Industrial Estate, Horsbeck Way, Horsford, NR10 3BB

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 9am to 3pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday 9am to 5pm, closed Monday

Cost: Off peak-term times (peak-school holidays and weekends): over 6s £6.50 (£7.50), 3 to 5 years £5.50 (£6.50), 12 months to 2 years £3 (£4), 6 to 12 months £2, under 6 months free, one adult free for each paying child, additional adults £1

This colourful play area is bound to delight youngsters and features bridges made of netting to climb across, a giant slide going into a ball pit and they also run BeeBops sensory, music and dance classes for under 5s on Wednesday afternoons.

This Valentine's Day, they are spreading the love with a children's disco from 5pm to 7pm for six to 12-year-olds, which costs from £8.50 to £12 depending on age, and booking is essential on 01603 891010.

The Kids Play Arena in Watton Picture: Peter Dive The Kids Play Arena in Watton Picture: Peter Dive

6. What: The Kids Play Arena

Where: Norwich Road, Watton, IP25 6UP

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 6pm, Sunday. 10am to 4pm

Cost: Over 2s £4, under 2s £2.50

Most of you probably haven't visited this play area, as it only opened its doors on January 25, but it looks like a lot of fun and has been created inside Full Fitness Gym, owned by Peter Dive.

The soft play area features many obstacles and levels to explore and Mr Dive has also created a bouldering wall, called Just Grip, which is great if you've got older children to entertain too.

Playbarn in Poringland also offers pony rides in the summer alongside its indoor and outdoor play areas Credit: Archant Playbarn in Poringland also offers pony rides in the summer alongside its indoor and outdoor play areas Credit: Archant

7. What: Playbarn

Where: West Green Farm, Shotesham Rd, Poringland, NR14 7LP

Opening hours: Monday to Friday. 9.30am to 4pm, closed Saturday for private parties, Sunday 10am to 5pm

Cost: Low season (until Easter): adults and children over 8 £1, children 7 and under £7.50, crawling children £5, babies in arms are not charged when accompanied by a paying child

The Playbarn is a fun-packed indoor and outdoor centre, aimed at children under seven, and the indoor activities include a beach barn, giant climbing frame, soft play area and a ball pool.

When it is warmer, there is also an outdoor climbing den, tractor courtyard, with ride on tractors and diggers, and from Easter they run pony and tractor rides on certain days.

8. What: Fun 2 Play

Where: 9 Roman Way, Thetford IP24 1XB

Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10am to 3pm, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 6pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm (last admission one hour before closing)

Cost: Aged 5 to 12 £5, 18 months to 4 years £4.50, 6 to 18 months £2.50, 0 to 6 months free

Located on the Roman Way Industrial Estate, Fun 2 Play develops creativity, educates and encourages fun for children up to 12 years old.

The soft play area boasts a wavy slide, tunnel slide and climbing wall and during term time they run Wacky Wednesdays from 10am to 6pm with bouncy castles.

9. What: Monsters

Where: 12 Hopper Way, Diss IP22 4GT

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 6pm, weekends 10am to 6pm

Cost: 4 to 10 years £5.75, toddlers to 4 years £4.75, babies (6 months) £2, spectators 25p

There are activities to suit all ages of children up to ten, which includes a big ball pen for children to bury themselves in, zig-zags to work their way through, rope net walks and also baby and toddler play areas.

There is also slides galore with a 40ft one, with waves and bumps along the way, and a twisted tunnel one and a disco room so your little ones can get their boogie on.

10. Farmer Fred's Adventure Play Barn

Where: Lynn Road, Heacham, PE31 7JE

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 6pm, weekends 10am to 6pm

Cost: Off peak (peak): over 4s £5.95 (£7.50), 1 to 3 years £4.95 (£6.50), 6 to 11 months £3.95 (£5.50) - £1 if with older sibling, 0 to 5 months and adults free

There is a farm-themed adventure area which lets children aged four to 12 scale to dizzy heights and it features a tower to climb, before racing back down to the farmyard on giant spiral slides.

On ground level is a giant ball maze and interactive game and for those under four there is a sensory area with a low ropes adventure course.

Planet Zoom in Dereham Credit: Graham Corney Planet Zoom in Dereham Credit: Graham Corney

11. What: Planet Zoom

Where: Station Road, Dereham NR19 1DF

Opening hours: Daily 10am to 6pm

Cost: Monday to Friday term time (weekends and school holidays): over 2s £4.95 (£5.95), under 2s £2.95 (£3.95), groups £3.95 (£4.95)

Planet Zoom is the home of fun and magic for your kids, with tunnels, ball pits and ladders for them to scale up in the soft play area.

In the building there is also the bowling alley, which makes it the perfect day out for all the family.