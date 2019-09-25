Video

9 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Joker, Matthew Olley, with henchmen, Morgan Olley, left, and Alan Cardy, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic convention at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From Deepdale Festival to the return of NOR-CON with celebrity guests from Doctor Who and Star Wars, may the force be with you at these brilliant Norfolk events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Borthwick and Chris Haycock at Deepdale Backpackers and Camping. Picture: Ian Burt Jason Borthwick and Chris Haycock at Deepdale Backpackers and Camping. Picture: Ian Burt

1. What: Deepdale Festival

When: Until September 29

Where: 1 Deepdale Granary, Burnham Deepdale, PE31 8DD

Cost: Weekend tickets adult £35, child £17.50, Friday £12.50 (£6.25), Saturday and Sunday £30 (£15), Sunday £15 (£7.50), deepdalebackpackers.co.uk

Heading a bill of the best original musicians from East Anglia and far beyond is Martin Carthy who is the special guest on the Sunday evening.

One of folk music's greatest innovators, he is a ground-breaking acoustic and electric guitarist.

There are many other highlights included in this year's line-up, including local acts Morganway, Fred's House, Lucy Grubb, Das Fenster & The Alibis, Dove & Boweevil and The Cobbler Bob String Band and two very special concerts in the church from the Tin Heart Troubadours with the Heart Strings and the Marham Military Wives Choir.

There will also be a festival village with local stalls and food such as The Duck Truck, The Flower Garnish Donuts and Norfolk Thai.

Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Left to right, James Sutton as the 12th Dr Who, Nathan Ward as the 10th Dr Who, Martin Curtis as a Ghostbuster and Michael Chapman as the 4th Dr Who. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Nor-Con at Norfolk Showground. Left to right, James Sutton as the 12th Dr Who, Nathan Ward as the 10th Dr Who, Martin Curtis as a Ghostbuster and Michael Chapman as the 4th Dr Who. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

2. What: NOR-CON

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, NR5 0TT

When: September 28, 10.30am to 5pm, September 29, 10.30am to 4pm

Cost: Day tickets: adult (14+) from £12, child (6-13) £8, weekend tickets: £28/£18, children aged 5 and under free, tickets must be purchased in advance at nor-con.co.uk

Now in its ninth year, NOR-CON is Norfolk's TV, film and comic con and celebrates all things sci-fi and fantasy with exhibits, famous actors with photo opportunities, stage talks and comic book artists.

Cosplay, a performance art where people dress up as the characters, is also a very popular part of the weekend and there will be merchandise on sale from all corners of the galaxy.

This year's celebrity guests include Michael Van Wijk (Wolf, Gladiators), Eve Myles (Torchwood and Keeping Faith) on Saturday only, Kai Owen and Gareth David Lloyd (Torchwood) Chris Barrie and Hattie Hayridge (Red Dwarf) and Cara Theobold (voice of 'Tracer' in cult multi-player shooter game Overwatch).

Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck Live Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck Live Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Doctor Who actors Peter Davison (fifth doctor), Nicola Bryant (Peri), Sylvester McCoy (seventh doctor) and Sophie Aldred (Ace) will also be there alongside Kenneth Colley who played Admiral Piett in the original Star Wars trilogy (Sunday only).

READ MORE: Doctor Who and Star Wars actors announced for NOR-CON 2019

3. What: Des O'Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck Live

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, NR2 1RL

When: September 29, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 to £30.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

Free tennis workshops are taking place across the region this weekend Credit: Supplied by Run Communications Free tennis workshops are taking place across the region this weekend Credit: Supplied by Run Communications

Two legends of television, show business and of the Royal Variety Performance come together, accompanied by music and video to reminisce and entertain for one night only.

In October 2015, Des and Jimmy performed on stage together for the very first time in 'Sunday Night at the London Palladium'.

Don't miss this last chance to see Des and Jimmy together in what will also be a night of theatrical history, brought straight to Norwich following their sell out show at the London Palladium Theatre.

4. What: LTA's Nature Valley Big Tennis Weekend

Where: Various clubs across Norfolk

When: September 28 to 29

Cost: Free, to find a venue or book an activityvisit clubspark.lta.org.uk

Bressingham Vintage Farming Day Credit: Supplied by Bressingham Steam & Gardens Bressingham Vintage Farming Day Credit: Supplied by Bressingham Steam & Gardens

Tennis clubs across Norfolk are opening their doors to give everyone the chance to try tennis for free with fun activities available across the weekend for people of all ages, including mini-tennis, cardio tennis and walking tennis.

All the activities are free and it is a great way to give tennis and your local venue a try and meet new people.

READ MORE: 9 new openings to look forward to in Norwich

5. What: Vintage Farming Day

Where: Bressingham Steam & Gardens, Low Road, IP22 2AA

When: September 29

Woodforde's Ale Trail Picture: Archant Woodforde's Ale Trail Picture: Archant

Cost: Adult from £13.17, senior (over 65) £12.26, child £8.63, under 3 free, bressingham.co.uk

We tend to think of the industrial midlands as the location where machinery was manufactured, but Diss also played its part in the industrial revolution.

E. Youngs & Co produced various pieces of agricultural equipment including ploughs, stationary steam engines and threshing drums.

They worked out of Waveney Iron Works and Swootman Foundry in Diss from the late 1800s until it was taken over in 1938.

This special event will bring together a collection of machinery and artefacts made by the firm and there will also be up to 50 other exhibitors on site, displaying various agricultural machinery including tractors and stationary engines.

6. What: The Great and Wide Sea - Crescendo Music Festival

Come Dance with Me Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse Come Dance with Me Credit: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Where: Various venues in Pakefield and Lowestoft

When: September 27 to 29

Cost: Various prices, to see full programme visit wegottickets.com/pakefieldmusic

Just across the border in Waveney, Crescendo Festival takes place this weekend and includes Autumn Gloria by The Pakefield Singers at Pakefield Church on Sunday at 4pm and Gaspard The Fox Family Concert at 10.30am and 12.30pm at The Seagull in Lowestoft, also on Sunday.

On Saturday from 7pm, the five unaccompanied male singers of Opus Anglicanum and their narrator Zeb Soanes present an atmospheric programme of original commissions from two of the UK's leading female composers at Pakefield Church.

This will include a complete reading of Samuel Taylor Coleridge's epic Rime of the Ancient Mariner with music by Lynne Plowman and Sally Beamish's powerful Sea Psalm, setting an account from the only surviving officer of the destroyer HMS Duchess, which was sunk on 12 December 1939.

READ MORE: 6 escape rooms to visit in Norwich

7. What: Woodfordes Ale Trail

Where: Various locations

When: Until September 29

Cost: Free

This weekend is your last chance to take part in the Woodforde's Ale Trail taking place at 300 pubs across East Anglia.

This year customers will collect stickers when purchasing Woodforde's pints from the participating pubs and all prizes and beer will be collected from the brewery in Woodbastwick.

Prizes range from an exclusive Ale Trail t-shirt to 36 pints of beer and the list of participating pubs can be found at woodfordes.com

8. What: Come Dance with Me

Where: Norwich Playhouse, St Georges St, Norwich NR3 1AB

When: September 28, 7.30pm

Cost: £20, norwichplayhouse.co.uk

A family saga mixing drama and ballroom is on the way to the Playhouse and the creative team includes Richard Marcel who is one of the choreographers on Strictly Come Dancing.

A real-life story set in the run-up to the Second World War, Come Dance With Me follows the story of sisters Lillian and Joy who harbour dreams of being a ballroom dancer and a shop-owner respectively.

It has been created by the Ipswich-based Missing Pieces Theatre Show which tours nationally with a passion to tell strong stories about real life.

9. What: Madonna Tribute Show

Where: Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, Pier Gardens, NR31 6PP

When: September 28, 7.30pm

Cost: Adults £18.50, child/student £10, gorlestonpavilion.co.uk

Tasha Leaper will take you back through the years performing all of Madonna's greatest hits, including Into the Groove, Like a Prayer and Material Girl.

With a live band and professional dancers this show gives you replica dance routines, iconic costume changes and a high energy concert experience which will make you want to dance on your seats.