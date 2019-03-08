7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Wesley the Schnauzer Credit: Pete Raven Archant

From The Big Flash Climbing Festival in Norwich to Schnauzerfest, you'd be barking mad to miss these brilliant events this weekend.

The Big Flash Climbing Festival returns to Highball Climbing Centre in Norwich this weekend Credit: Chris Ridley The Big Flash Climbing Festival returns to Highball Climbing Centre in Norwich this weekend Credit: Chris Ridley

1. What: The Big Flash Climbing Festival

Where: Highball Climbing Centre, 1 Twickenham Rd, Norwich NR6 6NG

When: October 11 to 13

Cost: All sessions and qualifiers £10, thebigflash.co.uk/registration

The festival returns for its seventh year this weekend and is the first ever climbing event to be broadcast live on UK television and raises money for Climbers Against Cancer and Nelson's Journey.

With competition climbing becoming an official Olympic sport for the first time at Toyko 2020, this competition is set to attract both climbers and non-climbers to watch top talent, including Britain's Hannah Slaney and local rising star Katie Fisher.

The festival kicks off on Friday evening with a special edition of 'That Boulder Comp', Highball's popular beginners event, suitable for children, adults and families who climb for fun and fitness.

Schnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by Schnauzerfest Schnauzerfest Credit: Supplied by Schnauzerfest

The Big Flash will be structured in a world cup format with qualification taking place on Saturday and the semi-final and showcase final on Sunday, broadcast from 6pm on FreeSports.

The competition is open for anyone to enter and junior and senior GB athletes compete alongside local climbers and there is a cash prize of up to £500 available.

2. What: Schnauzerfest

Where: Eaton Park, South Park Avenue, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: October 12, 11am

Cost: Free

Norwich Hostry Festival 2019 launch night. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography. Norwich Hostry Festival 2019 launch night. Credit: Simon Finlay Photography.

Make sure those beards are nicely trimmed as nationwide dog event Schnauzerfest is coming to Norwich for the first time.

The Norwich event has been organised by Stephanie Hudson and will feature an hour-long group walk followed by a raffle and cake sale on the main field.

Other dogs are also welcome at the festival, which featured on ITV's Britain's Top 100 Dogs in January, and there are 67 walks across the UK confirmed for the same weekend, including Wells-next-the-Sea beach and Knettishall Heath Nature Reserve, near Thetford, which both start at 10.30am on Sunday.

3. What: Hostry Festival

Where: Various venues in Norfolk

Passion for Dance is coming to The Garage Credit: Supplied by The Garage Passion for Dance is coming to The Garage Credit: Supplied by The Garage

When: October 12 to 27

Cost: Various prices, visit hostryfestival.org

The Hostry Festival returns for its ninth year this weekend, with a jam-packed programme of performance, music, visual arts events and more.

Named after its primary venue, The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral, this year the festival aims to reach out from its Norwich base across the county.

Paint Out, a celebration of outdoor visual art practice, will be holding events at venues across the county including Elsing Hall near Dereham, Hunworth Hall in the Glaven Valley and Houghton Hall near the North Norfolk coast.

Inclusive theatre company Total Ensemble will be going on the road with a series of outreach workshops across the county, culminating in a special performance of a brand-new piece at the Norfolk Arts Awards, which this year will be held at St. George's Theatre, Yarmouth on October 18.

The central theatre production for 2019 will be Terry Johnson's stage adaptation of cult 1960s film The Graduate and other highlights include Opera Unwrapped: Women Centre Stage, historian and broadcaster Bettany Hughes presents Istanbul: A Tale of Three Cities and much-loved actress Susan Hampshire discusses her career on stage and screen.

The Adventures of Robin Hood is the latest Regal Experience screening Credit: Supplied by Regal Cinema The Adventures of Robin Hood is the latest Regal Experience screening Credit: Supplied by Regal Cinema

You may also want to watch:

4. What: Regal Experience: The Adventures of Robin Hood

Where: Wymondham & District Ex Service's Social Club Regal Cinema, 9 Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0AT

When: October 13, 2.30pm

Cost: £5, Simply Cards in Market Street or by phoning Michael on 01953 603246

There will be a classic screening of The Adventures of Robin Hood this Sunday, a splendid romp which stars Errol Flynn and Olivia De Havilland and won three Oscars in 1939.

Alert Regal-goers might spot a fleeting reference to Norwich in the movie, while the horse ridden by Miss De Havilland would later find fame with Roy Rogers as Trigger.

Among supporting shorts will be one about Wymondham Abbey and the event raises money for Wymondham Heritage Museum.

Piers Lane is performing with the Academy of St Thomas Orchestra Credit: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas Piers Lane is performing with the Academy of St Thomas Orchestra Credit: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas

5. What: Passion for Dance

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: October 12, 7.30pm

Cost: Full price £12, concessions £10, www.thegarage.org.uk

An evening of dance showcased by students from different local dance schools including exotic belly dancing from UEA Belly Dance Society, sensual Argentine tango from Norwich Tango and the passionate precision of Spanish flamenco by Strictly Flamenco.

6. What: Academy of St Thomas with Special Guest Piers Lane

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: October 12, 7.30pm

Cost: £5-£17, academyofstthomas.com, St George's Music Shop on 01603 626414

Internationally-renowned Australian pianist Piers Lane performs Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.1 with the Norwich-based Academy of St Thomas Orchestra.

With the help of the Michael Falcon Piano Fund, a Steinway piano is being hired from London for this performance.

Conductor Benjamin Pope has collated a unique selection of music from Tchaikovsky's popular ballet Swan Lake especially for this concert.

7. What: Norwich Latin Festival 2019

Where: Karma Kafe, 18 Bedford Street, NR2 1AG

When: October 12

Cost: Day pass £25, eventbrite.com

It doesn't matter if you have two left feet, if you have an inkling of interest in dance or Latin culture or just want to conquer something you never thought you could, the Norwich Latin Dance Festival is for you.

The event is full of different and unique workshops which are specifically tailored to either first-time dancers and beginners or those who have some dance experience.

On Saturday, Karma Kafe on Bedford Street in Norwich City Centre will be radiating vibrant Latin tunes as local teachers take to the floor for a day of workshops from 12pm with styles including Samba, Cuban Salsa and Commercial Latin.

Wristband wearers receive exclusive discounts on the day from Saporita, Mustard Coffee Bar, Heroes and Sir Toby's Beers and Karma Kafe are holding an Afro-Latin after-party to celebrate the end of the festival from 9pm.