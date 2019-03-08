7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

From a free performance from 5ive to a Thai Festival with traditional food and entertainment, Everybody Get Up and head out to one of these brilliant events in Norfolk.

What: 5ive and Marti Pellow headline Festival Too

Where: King Staithe Square, King's Lynn, PE30 1LZ

When: July 13, 6.30pm to 11pm

Cost: Free

The free festival returns for its 34th year over three weekends and for the final event this Saturday you will Keep On Movin' all night long as nineties boyband 5ive are set to perform.

The band will take to the stage at approximately 9.10pm and will be followed by Marti Pellow, who was the lead singer of Wet Wet Wet, at 10pm with the event finishing at 11pm.

Earlier in the evening, starting from 6.30pm, there will also be performances from Springwood Big Band, Battle of the Band winner Kaves, Tom Lumley and the Brave Liason and New Rules with entertainment also taking place on Friday from 7.10pm.

What: Magic of Thailand Festival

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: July 13 to 14, 11am to 7pm

Cost: Tickets are available in advance online for £4 at eventbrite.co.uk or £5 on the gate and children under 15 are free

Back by popular demand in the city for its second year, immerse yourself in the Thai culture with traditional food and spectacular performances on the main stage which will start with a blessing ceremony from traditional Thai monks.

The I'm British Get Me Out Of Here! eating competition is back for 2019 which will feature "scary foods like they get on Bushtucker Trials" and a family-friendly ladybody show will take place at 1.30pm and 4pm with lip syncing and dancing.

There will be food stalls serving authentic Thai cuisine, with plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, including pad Thai, curries and Som Tam salads.

There is limited free parking at The Clare School in South Park Avenue, but attendees are advised to travel by foot or on public transport with the 25 First Bus stopping outside Eaton Park.

What: Hockwold Summer Fayre

Where: Hockwold Hall, Station Rd, Hockwold cum Wilton, Brandon, IP26 4HZ

When: July 14, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Aged 10 and over £4, eventbrite.co.uk

There will be over 100 exhibitors, featuring a wide range of food, drink and craft products for you to view and sample.

With a wide range of crafts, food, drink and other gifts on offer, come along for a visit to a quintiessential shopping experience.

There will be exhibitors from all over the country, along with live entertainment and samples to try.

What: Dereham Blues Festival

Where: Various venues

When: Until July 15

Cost: Free, view full programme at derehambluesfestival.org.uk

A total of 13 venues ranging from pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants, the cricket club and the railway station host 50 different blues acts drawn from East Anglia, across the UK and further afield.

Across the festival, which ends on Monday, there is more than 100 free gigs which will see live music pouring out into the town's streets.

The acts showcase a broad range of blues styles, from laid back and mellow, through sassy swing, Chicago and Texas rock to all-out high octane driving rhythm with edgy riffs.

What: Chapelfield Summer Circus

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: Until July 14

Cost: Various prices, visit lostintranslationcircus.com or call Norwich Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630 000/visit in person, you can also visit the Chapelfield Gardens on-site box office which opens an hour before each show.

The circus is hosted in Marybelle, the distinctive Big Top tent, in the city centre park from July 11 to 14.

Alongside world-class circus shows featuring international legends are performances by up-and-coming stars of tomorrow, opportunities to have a go yourself and lots of fun for all the family.

This year's headline act will be the sensational Circus Abyssinia, who are bringing their international smash-hit Ethiopian Dreams, and sharing the bill are Norwich's own international circus company, Lost in Translation with Hotel Paradiso.

What: Mousetrap

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RL

When: Until July 13, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee Saturday

Cost: £10 to £31.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person at the box office

Discover why Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has kept people guessing for so long, becoming the longest running show of any kind in the history of theatre.

The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be?

One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.

Experience shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner, starring Gwyneth Strong from Only Fools and Horses.

What: Tribe Norfolk Weekend

Where: Happy Valley Venue and Glamping, Massingham Road, Grimston, PE32 1DN

When: July 13, 10am to 10pm, July 14, 10am to 6pm

Cost: Saturday adult £15, child £7.50, Sunday adult £12, child £6, tickettailor.com

Celebrating all that is Norfolk, guests will be able to enjoy the beauty of the wild, the splendour of Norfolk creatives, taste fabulous cuisine, dance to an array of Norfolk Musicians and buy local treats at the Norfolk Produce and Makers Market.

Enjoy a range of workshops for all ages plus enjoy holistic therapies in the nurturing and supportive community in which Tribe Norfolk has become.

Headline bands across the two days include Sam Coe & The Long Shadows, Pirate Joe & The Foreign Locals, Mengelmoes, Backwards City and Game Plan.