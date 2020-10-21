Video

10 things to do in Norfolk over October half-term

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade at BeWILDerwood is one of the great Halloween events running this October half-term in Norfolk Picture: James Rouse Photography JamesRouse Photography

From drive-in movies with Halloween classics to pumpkin picking, there are plenty of events that will keep the whole family entertained over October half-term in Norfolk.

Halloween Drive-in Movies comes to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Brittany Woodman Halloween Drive-in Movies comes to the Norfolk Showground Picture: Brittany Woodman

1. What: Halloween Drive-in Movies

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: October 29 to November 1, various times

Cost: From £19.50 per car, popuppictures.musthavetickets.co.uk

Pop Up Pictures is back for Halloween with a great selection of films across four days, including Beetlejuice, Get Out, Hocus Pocus and Gremlins, with the sound transmitted through an FM radio frequency in your car.

Make sure to arrive between 30 and 90 minutes before the film and there will be street food and hot and cold drinks available too.

Dippy's Halloween Days returns to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for 2020 with new activities Picture: Contributed Dippy's Halloween Days returns to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure for 2020 with new activities Picture: Contributed

2. What: Dippy’s Halloween Days

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: October 24 to November 1, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Guests over 90cm: £16.50, children under 90cm: free, pre-book a timed entry slot at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Mysterious and magical activities will take place every day this half-term and, brand new for 2020, guests can join Vincent the Vampire at the Graveyard for some spooky Halloween tales and embark on a spine-tingling expedition with the Dinomite gang – following clues to find out whether there is a werewolf in the woods.

Another new activity is Halloween Witch Crafts with Bobble-de-boop the Witch, taking place inside Dippy-ville, with individual craft tables to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There will also be live shows and families can enjoy all the regular attractions including the Secret Animal Garden, Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play, and Dippy’s Raceway.

Pumpkin picking is back at Hirsty's Family Fun Park Picture: Hirsty's Pumpkin picking is back at Hirsty's Family Fun Park Picture: Hirsty's

3. The Halloween Hoot

Where: Hirsty’s Family Fun Park, Yarmouth Road, Hemsby, NR29 4NL

When: October 22 to November 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Adults: £5, children (3 to 16): £10, under-twos: free, book online at hirstysfamilyfunpark.co.uk

Head to Hirsty’s Family Fun Park to pick and carve a pumpkin and there is also a mega maize maze to explore and a Halloween quiz. Masks must be worn in the café and guests are advised to keep two metres apart from other groups as much as possible.

There are also Halloween drive-in cinema screenings taking place from October 29 to 31, including Hocus Pocus, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Ghostbusters, and you can buy tickets at outdoorcinemalive.com

Johnny Mac and Jack Jay will once again host the Halloween Spooktacular at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Picture: David Street Streetview Johnny Mac and Jack Jay will once again host the Halloween Spooktacular at the Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Picture: David Street Streetview

4. What: Halloween Spooktacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: October 22 to November 1, various times

Cost: Book by phone only on 01493 738877 (box office open daily 10am to 7pm), adults: £18 to £23, concessions (60+ and carers): £17 to £20, children (up to 14): £12 to £15, full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk

Comedy double act Jack Jay and Johnny Mac are back with a brand new show for 2020 and they will be joined by a cast of amazing acts, promising a spooky circus adventure for all the family.

Due to social distancing, the show will be presented in-the-round, using the entire auditorium, and there will be limited capacity. Audience members need to wear masks, unless eating or drinking, and the show lasts 90 minutes with no interval.

The Pumpkin Festival returns to Wroxham Barns this Halloween Picture: Wroxham Barns The Pumpkin Festival returns to Wroxham Barns this Halloween Picture: Wroxham Barns

5. Pumpkin Festival

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: October 22 to November 1, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults: £10.95, children (under-16s): £11.95, under-twos £1.50, booking essential, wroxhambarns.co.uk/explore/upcomingevents

Wroxham Barns’ Pumpkin Festival is back for another year, with a free pumpkin for every child along with a place at spell and potion school with Wilma the Witch. Tickets include unlimited access to the Junior Farm and The Fun Park, which recently underwent a six-figure refurbishment, and it includes pedal go karts, jumping pillows and a Robinson Toy Set ride.

Due to coronavirus and social distancing, families need to book a timed arrival slot and face masks are compulsory in some areas.

Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is launching a new Halloween scare event called Fairground Frights for the October half term with costumed characters and spooky surprises Picture: TMS Media Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach is launching a new Halloween scare event called Fairground Frights for the October half term with costumed characters and spooky surprises Picture: TMS Media

6. What: Fairground Frights

Where: Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach, South Beach Parade, NR30 3EH

When: October 28 to 31, 5pm to 8pm

Cost: £17, pleasure-beach.co.uk

The theme park will open late in the run up to Halloween, where visitors can enjoy mysterious moments and creepy experiences during four special evenings called Fairground Frights.

All the rides and attractions will be open and there will be spooky characters roaming the park, scary light projections on the rollercoaster, a host of photo opportunities and all sorts of Halloween fun - fancy dress is also encouraged with prizes available.

Russell’'s International Circus returns to Taverham Garden Centre for its 10th year with coronavirus safety measures in place. Left top Domingo Morales, Nayara Morales, Jonno the Clown, Georgina Clissold, Svatava and Emil Faltynys. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Russell’'s International Circus returns to Taverham Garden Centre for its 10th year with coronavirus safety measures in place. Left top Domingo Morales, Nayara Morales, Jonno the Clown, Georgina Clissold, Svatava and Emil Faltynys. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

7. What: Russell’s International Circus

Where: Taverham Garden Centre, Fir Covert Road, Taverham, NR8 6HT

When: Various times until October 25

Cost: Adults: from £16, children/concessions: from £14, russellscircus.co.uk, by phone 07752 218805. The on-site booking office is open daily from 10am until 8pm.

Russell’s International Circus returns to Taverham for its tenth year and the show lasts for two hours with an interval and features a 30-strong cast of performers from around the world, including Los Morales high in the roof of the big top on the wheel of death.

To keep audiences safe, they are running at 50pc capacity and all the seats will be spaced out in groups of six. Face masks are mandatory when people leave their seats and there is a ventilation system in place.

The Monster Club combines live music, circus, pantomime and dance Picture: Sam Markwell The Monster Club combines live music, circus, pantomime and dance Picture: Sam Markwell

8. What: The Monster Club and The Haunted Cinema Club

Where: Wensum Valley Hotel Golf and Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP

When: October 24 to 31, various times

Cost: From £6, tickettailor.com/events/thehauntedcinemaclub, tickettailor.com/events/themonsterclub

You’re in for a frightfully good October half-term with a new haunting show set to run all week in a big top tent, with socially distanced seating, alongside screenings of hit Halloween films.

The Monster Club has been created by local entertainer Joe Ringer, who fronts The JRB party band, in collaboration with circus performers Pip and Vikki Randelle and combines live music, circus, pantomime and dance to create a unique Halloween experience. Alongside this, there will be 13 Halloween film screenings during the week, which include Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters and IT.

Halloween Pumpkin Pickin’' at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park Picture: Contributed Halloween Pumpkin Pickin’' at Pettitts Animal Adventure Park Picture: Contributed

9. What: Halloween Pumpkin Pickin’

Where: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Church Road, Reedham, NR13 3UA

When: October 22 to November 1, 10am to 5pm, booking essential, pettittsadventurepark.co.uk

Cost: Adults: £14.50, children (2-15): £14, under-twos free, senior citizen/disabled/carers: £12.50

All paying children get to pick a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch and then can take it to the carving area using a little wheelbarrow, where there will be a carving team to help the youngsters.

There will also be daily Halloween shows with Andy the Clown and Maxi Mouse and families can enjoy the rides and meet the animals too.

10. What: BeWILD and Batty this October Half-Term/The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade

Where: BeWILDerwood Norfolk, Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

When: Both until November 1, 10am to 5pm/allocated time slots between 5.30pm and 8.30pm

Cost: Up to 92cm: free, 92-105cm: £15.50, 105cm+: £17.50, 65+ years: £9.50/up to 92cm: free, everyone else £7.50 - carers free (proof of status required), norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

Visit BeWILDerwood for family fun in its magical, autumnal woodland this October, with plenty of craft activities and storytelling shows too. Brave the Broken Bridge, slip down the slippery slopes and climb to the top of the Treetop Tangles, spotting Hazel’s magic pumpkins and Snagglefang’s BeWILDerbats.

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parades allows visitors to see the park in a new light and guests can make their own Boggle Bindle Lantern - this is a separate ticketed event and has scheduled time slots.