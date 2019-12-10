Video

9 New Year's Eve events taking place in Norwich

There are lots of events taking place in Norwich for New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

From a famous DJ to a Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star, start your engines and get set for an unforgettable New Year's Eve in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dancing Astronaut present DJ EZ at the Norfolk Showground this New Year's Eve Credit: Supplied by The Dancing Astronaut The Dancing Astronaut present DJ EZ at the Norfolk Showground this New Year's Eve Credit: Supplied by The Dancing Astronaut

1. What: The Dancing Astronaut: DJ EZ and Special Guests

Where: Norfolk Showground, Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP

When: 7pm to 4am

Cost: Standard £32.70, group ticket for five £24.63pp, VIP £44.24, skiddle.com

The Dancing Astronaut is a series of warehouse events held at the Norfolk Showground and, following sell-out success in 2018, this year's headline act is DJ EZ, who has played at Glastonbury and Coachella, with support from duo Hybrid Minds and there will be special guests on the night.

Attendees can expect huge custom set designs, inflatables and festival-grade production to create a full galactic transformation, referred to as 'The Dancing Astronaut' and this year there is a later closing time of 4am.

Friends celebrate the New Year at a party. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Friends celebrate the New Year at a party. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. What: Masquerade Night

Where: The Talk, Oak Street, NR3 3BP

When: From 8pm

Cost: £15 in advance from venue until December 21

Dress to impress as The Talk club is celebrating the start of 2020 in style with a Masquerade Night, with DJs playing all the best music from the 80s and prizes for the best costumes.

Buy your tickets in advance at a reduced rate and if there is any remaining they will be sold on the door on the night.

St Andrews Brewhouse. Picture by SIMON FINLAY. St Andrews Brewhouse. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

3. What: New Year's Eve Supper Club

Where: St Andrews Brewhouse, 41 St Andrews Street, NR2 4TP

When: 6pm to 11pm

Cost: £50pp, info@standrewsbrewhouse.com, 01603 305995

Add a touch of class to your New Year's Eve celebrations and enjoy a tasty five-course meal with each course paired with a different drink.

Courses include pumpkin ravioli, with whipped Kentish blue cheese and pumpkin volute, and smoked duck breast, served alongside beetroot puree, powder, relish and pickled beetroot leaves.

Ru Paul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole Credit: BBC. Photographer: Leigh Keily Picture: BBC/Leigh Keily/Matt Burlem Ru Paul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole Credit: BBC. Photographer: Leigh Keily Picture: BBC/Leigh Keily/Matt Burlem

READ MORE: 10 huge concerts coming to Norfolk in 2020

4. What: Ru Paul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole

Where: Fetch Nightclub, 75 Prince of Wales Rd, Norwich NR1 1DG

When: 9pm to 4am

Cost: £6 advance tickets available now at skiddle.com, £11.25 after

Start your engines as star of the hit BBC reality show is coming to the LGBTQ+ Norwich venue for the night.

OPEN Norwich Credit: Antony Kelly OPEN Norwich Credit: Antony Kelly

Cheryl Hole finished fourth on the first series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK and she will be lip syncing and there will also be the opportunity for meet and greet. If you're not familiar with the Queen of Essex, you can watch the full series now on BBC iPlayer.

5. What: The Norwich Soul Train NYE

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: 9pm to 2am

Cost: £15 early bird, opennorwich.org.uk

Expect an uplifting journey filled with funk, soul, disco and motown classics, leading you along the tracks and grooves with punchy rhythms and storming beats.

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Taking influence from the classic US show, Soul Train is back for a NYE edition so expect dancing, impressive lighting and visuals and there will also be make-up artists delivering 60s, 70s and 80s looks.

6. What: NYE - A Vegas Night

Where: Rooftop Gardens, The Union Building, 51-59 Rose Lane, Norwich, NR1 1BY

When: Party 8pm to 3am, food from 6pm to 7.30pm

Cost: Party ticket only £40, including meal £80, musthavetickets.co.uk

Las Vegas is coming to Norwich for New Year's Eve and will see the venue given a glamorous makeover and there will be top DJs playing throughout the night.

The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley

There will also be a table magician, a magic mirror photo booth and casino tables, with the top prize of a trip to Vegas for two people.

READ MORE: All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks

7. What: NYE Party featuring The Bloodshake Chorus and Papa Shango

Where: The Brickmakers, 496 sSprowston Road, Norwich NR3 4DY

When: 8pm to 1am

Cost: £10, at the bar or ueaticketbookings.co.uk

You're in for a frightfully good night as The Bloodshake Chorus bring their unique style to The Brickmakers and will play 50s and 60s rock 'n' roll classics with a punk twist.

They will be joined by the outrageous Papa Shango and tickets are only available in advance.

8. What: NYE Bottomless Brunch/Afternoon and Dinner Cocktail Fiesta

Where: Cuba Revolution, 7-9 Queen Street, Norwich NR2 4SG

When: Slots at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm/5pm and 8pm

Cost: £30pp/from £37.95pp, 01603857565 or email party-norwich@revoluciondecuba.com

For the daytime slots, you will be treated to a mimosa and breakfast canapes on arrival and then alongside your brunch dish there is bottomless drinks for two hours, which includes strawberry daiquiris, prosecco, Aperol spritz, bloody Mary, shandy or pints of Mahou.

From 3pm to 7pm there is 241 cocktails and in the evening there will be an Cocktail Fiesta, with slots at 5pm and 8pm, which includes a prosecco reception, tapas feast, flaming mango punch bowls and maracas for all guests. They are also offering 100 wristbands for £20 for the late-night celebrations, which includes entry, queue jump and three drinks.

9. What: Euphoria's NYE Spectacular!

Where: Space Studios Norwich, 5 Swan Lane, Norwich NR2 1HZ

When: 8.30pm to 3am

Cost: £10, eventbrite.co.uk

For those of you that want a night out with a difference, put on your glad rags and see in the new decade with the Haus of Power and a fantastic line up of drag performers.

Expect cheesy hits, plenty of games and the best of Norwich's drag scene, with the show starting at 10pm.