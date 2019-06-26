11 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Festival Too in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

From a free music festival to a Toy Story party, there will certainly be a buzz at these brilliant events taking place at the weekend.

Samantha Womack and Adam Jackson-Smith in The Girl on the Train Credit: Manuel Harlan Samantha Womack and Adam Jackson-Smith in The Girl on the Train Credit: Manuel Harlan

What: The Girl on the Train

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: July 1 to 6, 2.30pm/7.30m

Cost: £10 to £33.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Adapted from Paula Hawkins' novel, an international phenomenon selling over twenty million copies worldwide, and starring Samantha Womack (Eastenders, Mount Pleasant, Kingsman films) and Oliver Farnworth (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks), this gripping new play will keep you guessing until the final moment.

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

What: HSBC UK Let's Ride Norwich

Where: Norwich city centre

When: June 30, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Cost: Free, register at letsride.co.uk

A free, family cycling event which will take place around the city from 9.30am to 12.30pm, beginning and ending at Chapelfield Gardens, covering roads including Wensum Street, Tombland, Castle Meadow, Westlegate and All Saints Green with 1km and 3.75km routes.

The event is part of The Great British Cycling Festival taking place in Norfolk with the UK National Road Championships taking place on Sunday with a 125.2 miles men's race and 83.5 women's race which starts and ends in Norwich.

What: Toy Story Party

TOY STORY 3; (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens; ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved. TOY STORY 3; (L-R) Bullseye, Mr. Potato Head, Mrs. Potato Head, Jessie, Hamm, Barbie, Woody, Rex, Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Aliens; ©Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Where: Castle Mall, Norwich, NR1 3DD

When: June 29, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Donations for activities

Join Woody, Buzz and the gang for a Toy Story-themed event at Castle Mall Shopping centre in Norwich as part of UK-wide annual charity fundraiser One Great Day.

The event gives fan of the franchise the chance to meet-and-greet Woody and his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie an coincides with the release of Toy Story 4 which is in cinemas nationwide.

There will be Toy Soldier bowling, a Pin The Face On Mr Potato Head competition and a chance to have a go on The Claw, a Hamm money box, face painting, a photo competition and prizes to be won throughout the day.

What: Bongo's Bingo

Where: Ocean Rooms, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: June 29

Cost: £13, bongosbingo.co.uk

Get your dabbers and dance routines ready as party bingo comes to a seaside town with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Whether you're celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from pink unicorns to Henry Hoovers.

The evening also features dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling and audience participation is encouraged.

Dinos at Night Credit: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Dinos at Night Credit: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

What: Festival Too

Where: King Staithe Square, King's Lynn, PE30 1LZ

When: June 29 to 30

Cost: Free

The free event is returning for its 34th year this June and July over three weekends and is jam-packed with music and entertainment for all the family.

The festival will kick off in style on the evening on Saturday with DJ Mark Purdy from 8pm with food stalls, children's rides and live music including 'The Spandau Ballet Experience' and a firework display at 10.30pm.

Swannington Open Gardens Credit: Sheila Foster-Hancock Swannington Open Gardens Credit: Sheila Foster-Hancock

During the day there will be street entertainment from 10am with Tommy the Entertainer, Sky High Stilts and Sheridan the Sheep Dog.

From 12pm to 6pm on Sunday there will be live music including singer and acoustic guitarist Jason Fox, Sam J Cook, The Carnaby Sound, The Summertime Kings, The B-Sides and the Smithdon Cluster Choir of 110 primary school children from west Norfolk who will be performing the 'Ultimate Beatles Experience'.

What: Norwich pop-up shop

Where: 7A, Castle House, Castle Meadow, NR1 3BY (former Maplin Store)

When: Until June 22

Cost: Free

This week's pop-ups are Jam Pot selling quirky gifts and furniture, Redwings, who rescue abandoned, mistreated and neglected horses and donkeys from across the UK, Batting Bunny who sell nature-inpsired gifts and Dizzie Bits who upcycle home decor items.

What: Wymondham Symphony Orchestra

Where: Wymondham Abbey, NR18 0PH

When: June 29, 7.30pm

Cost: £14 adult on the door (£12 advance), £2 children, phone Paul Chambers 07701 067644 for advance tickets

Two stirring works by Elgar, Fenland Images with the Ely Choral Society and Enigma Variations, book-end this celebration of English choral and orchestral music.

In between, Koren Wilmer joins the strings of the orchestra for Finzi's Clarinet Concerto, the composer's most widely heard orchestral work, featuring the clarinet's enchanting melodies and rapid virtuosic passages.

What: Dinos at Night

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Advenute

When: June 29, 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Adults and children over 90cm £9.95, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

This year, the UK's largest walking T-Rex, Donald, who is seven metres long, will be joining Dippy and friends throughout the evening.

From 7pm families will be treated to a live performance from local legends The Joe Ringer Band who will be performing everything from 1960s hit to modern chart-toppers.

The popular Fallen Star Trail will allow little dinos to find stars hidden around the park, offering new collectable pins to everyone who completes it.

Other activities throughout the evening include a funfair alley, ferret racing, welly wanging, an escape room and the park's usual attractions will also be open until late.

What: Thurlton Open Gardens and Plant Sale

Where: Thurlton Village Hall, Beccles Road, NR14 6RE

When: June 30, 11am to 5pm

Cost: £4

There will be 13 gardens open throughout the village with a plant sale at Thurlton Village Hall and refreshments will be available.

What: Mile Cross Community Festival

Where: Sloughbottom Park, Mile Cross

When: June 29, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Free

The annual Mile Cross Community Festival is returning for its 37th year with community stalls, a circus workshop, coconut shy, tombolas and a variety of displays in the main arena.

The police and fire brigade will also be attending the event and there will be a variety of food stalls and ice cream vans.

What: Swannington Open Gardens

Where: The Romantic Garden Nursery, NR9 5NW

When: June 30, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £5 per person, under 16s free, cash payments only payable at main car park at Romantic Garden Nursery

Ten private gardens spread across a total area of 234 acres will be open to explore and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

The village common will form a hub for food and drink with a barbecue by Swannington Farm to Fork, beer tent by All Day Brewing Company and luxury ice lollies from Lickety Ice.

Refreshments are also served in a number of gardens including teas from the Potting Shed at Upgate Cottage and Guton Hall Cottage, cream teas at The Old Rectory and a Pimms Terrace at Swannington Manor and the village church, Grade I listed St Margaret's, will be open for teas and light bites.

Younger visitors can enjoy flower-themed craft activities at the Play Area, alongside a display of farm machinery old and new.

As well as gardens to admire, a number of classic cars will be on show at three points around the village: at Swannington Common, Upgate Common and Swannington Manor.