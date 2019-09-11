Video

9 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts.

From PAW Patrol stars to the return of Out There Festival, there is plenty to keep you busy across Norfolk this weekend.

PAW Patrol's Chase and Marshall are coming to Norfolk Credit: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure PAW Patrol's Chase and Marshall are coming to Norfolk Credit: Supplied by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

1. What: PAWsome Dino Day

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JE

When: September 14, 9.30am to 5pm

Cost: Children under 90cm tall free, tickets for adults and children over 90cm start at £14.95, blue light cardholder discount

PAW Patrol's Chase and Marshall will make a series of appearances throughout the day and they also be joining families for storytime sessions, which will be led by a narrator, at intervals between 12pm and 4pm.

All of the park's attractions, including Predator High Ropes, Dippy's Splash Zone and the soft play area, Dippy-Ville will be open for families to enjoy throughout the day.

Dogs are welcome at the event and there will be water bowls around the park.

George Alagiah is coming to Noirwich Crime Writing Festival Credit: Jeff Overs George Alagiah is coming to Noirwich Crime Writing Festival Credit: Jeff Overs

2. What: Noirwich Crime Writing Festival

Where: Various venues in Norwich

When: September 12 to 15

Cost: Various prices, visit noirwich.co.uk to book

This week hundreds of visitors will head to Norwich for a four-day celebration of crime writing - the most popular type of fiction in the UK.

Noirwich returns for its sixth year and is organised by the National Centre for Writing based at Dragon Hall and the University of East Anglia.

Among the highlights include James Runcie, writer of the much-loved Grantchester Mysteries, BBC journalist George Alagiah and Louise Doughty who is the author of the smash-hit Apple Tree Yard.

Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts. Out There, a festival of circus and street art, returns to Great Yarmouth on September 14 and 15. Picture: SeaChange Arts.

3. What: Out There Festival

Where: Various locations in Great Yarmouth

When: September 14 to 15, visit seachangearts.org.uk for full programme and site map

Cost: Free

The Out There Festival will be exploding onto the streets of Great Yarmouth this weekend with an entirely free programme of world-class circus and street arts.

Themes for this year's festival will include cultural democracy, borders, environmental health and activism and the event regularly attracts more than 50,000 people.

Don't miss the Saturday Night Spectacular at 9pm, starting at Trafalgar Road, which will take the form of a large street procession exploring man's relationship with the planet and the climate and pollution crisis.

There will also be a beer tent and local food stalls in St George's Park and a festival lounge at The Drill House with hands-on circus activities for children.

Artistic Blooms will be at Bressingham Gardens on Sunday Credit: Supplied by Jill Hodgson Artistic Blooms will be at Bressingham Gardens on Sunday Credit: Supplied by Jill Hodgson

4. What: Charity Football Fun Day

Where: The FDC, Bowthorpe Park, Norwich, NR5 9ED

When: September 14, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: £50 registration fee for teams, free entry spectators with fundraising events throughout the day

BizClik Media is hosting a charity day filled with five-a-side football, family fun and fundrasing, all in aid of mental health charity Mind.

There will be plenty to do throughout the day, including a bake sale, a raffle, a bouncy castle, beat the keeper, face paining and more.

Email stacy.norman@bizclikmedia.com to register a team or for more information.

Catherine May is the soprano at the Academy of St Thomas concert Credit: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas Catherine May is the soprano at the Academy of St Thomas concert Credit: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas

5. What: Charity Fundraiser for NICU

Where: 16th Norwich Scout Hut, 37 The Street, Costessey, NR8 5DB

When: September 14, 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Free

Fun for all the family with a bouncy slide, archery, catapulting, canoe rides, coconut shy, and other traditional stalls, crafts, raffle, tombola and Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast will be the special guest.

The scout group are raising funds for the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital Neonatal Intensive Car Unit (NICU) which is one of only three specialist units in the east of England and looks after over 900 babies each year.

Wind Energy Museum Credit: Debra Nicholson Wind Energy Museum Credit: Debra Nicholson

6. What: Artistic Blooms

Where: Bressingham Gardens High Barn, IP22 2AB

When: September 15, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Cost:£5 when booked online via thebressinghamgardens.com

The Bloom family host the National Association of Flower Arrangement Society (NAFAS) eastern region members along with the Women's Institute W.I. eastern region members in a competition and show of their wonderful creations.

NAFAS have two classes entitled 'Aspects of Bressingham' - one where entrants produce a hanging piece each and the other a large floor standing piece.

The WI also have two classes, a novice class where entrants create a piece inspired by the colour purple and a fresh flower arrangement in a wine glass. There will also be plant sales, flower demonstrations and tea and cake to enjoy.

7. What: Academy of St Thomas Concert

Where: St Andrew's Church, Hingham, NR9 4HL

When: September 14, 7.30pm

Cost: Adults from £10, seniors from £9, under 18s/students £5, ticketsource.co.uk/AST, St Georges Music Shop, Norwich (NR3 1AB) or call 01603 626414

A special concert of English and American musical connections to highlight the links between Abraham Lincoln and Hingham.

The programme includes: Vaughan Williams' Five Variants on Dives and Lazarus, Butterworth's On the Banks of the Green Willows, Copland's Quiet City, Rachmaninov's Vocalise, Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915 and Saint Saens Symphony No.2 and will feature soprano Catherine May.

In the 1630s around 200 of the inhabitants of Hingham left for the almost unknown world of America and they landed in Massachusetts at Bare Cove which they renamed Hingham.

Among them was a young man called Samuel Lincoln who was the fourth great grandfather of President Abraham Lincoln and 2019 marks the centenary of the American Ambassador John Davis unveiling the bust of Abraham Lincoln, which sits proudly in the church where Samuel was baptised.

8. What: Regal Experience: A Yank in the R.A.F

Where: Wymondham & District Ex Service's Social Club, 9 Friarscroft Lane, NR18 0AT

When: September 15, 2.30pm

Cost: Adults £5, concessions £4, available from Simply Cards in Market Street, Wymondham, or on the door

The Regal Experience resumes its series of classic movie screenings after a summer break when it presents the 1941 hit A Yank in the R.A.F and the event will raise money for the US 389th Bomb Group Memorial Museum at Hethel.

Designed to rally US support for the British war effort, the film stars Tyrone Power as a cocky American pilot who travels to England to join the R.A.F. before the states entered the conflict.

The supporting programme will include a short film called When War Came with evocative scenes of Norwich and Wymondham, accompanied by some popular songs of the day.

9. What: Heritage Open Days - Wind Energy Museum

Where: Staithe Road, Repps with Bastwick, NR29 5JU

When: September 13 to 15, 20 and 21, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Home to the only historical collection of its kind, visitors can explore 200 years of wind power history at this unique museum.

There will be educational guided tours, children's activities for all ages and Victorian workshop demonstrations, with a special vintage fete on Sunday, September 15.

There will be over 350 free events across Norfolk over the next two weekends and you can see the full programme at heritageopendays.org.uk