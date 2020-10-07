Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The Norwich Free Market is one of the great events you can go to in Norfolk this weekend Picture: Contributed Archant

From an outdoor concert featuring West End stars to a drive-in cinema of The Greatest Showman, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained this weekend in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The all-star cast of Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert Picture: Contributed by Norwich Theatre The all-star cast of Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert Picture: Contributed by Norwich Theatre

1. What: Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert

Where: University of East Anglia, Norwich Research Park, Norwich NR4 7TJ

When: October 9, 7.30pm, October 10, 3pm/7.30pm, October 11, 2pm

Cost: From £24, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000

This specially produced concert version of one of the most iconic musicals of the 20th century will take place in a big top tent and is part of INTERLUDE@UEA - a two week extension of Interlude, which was a six-week programme of live performances in Chapelfield Gardens this summer organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus. The show celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, beaded and fringed glory and features hits including Aquarius, Hair and I Got Life. This new show is directed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and the star-studded cast includes Frances Mayli McCann, Cleve September, Layton Williams, Matt Croke, Jordan Luke Gage, Sophie Isaacs and Jodie Steele. Seats will be set out in groups of two to six, face coverings are encouraged when audience members aren’t at their seats and the show lasts 90 minutes with no interval.

Ocean Room in Gorleston is reopening this weekend with The Room live music night returning Picture: Contributed Ocean Room in Gorleston is reopening this weekend with The Room live music night returning Picture: Contributed

2. What: The Room

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: October 10, 6.30pm to 9.30pm (doors 5.30pm)

Cost: £7pp based on booking for table of six, full details at the-room.biz

The Ocean Room is set to reopen its doors on Saturday with coronavirus safety measures in place, including tables of six with table service. To celebrate, The Room live music night will be returning, which takes a format similar to Later... with Jools Holland, with separate stages and acts performing in turn. This event will be a scaled down version of the regular show with the launch of ‘The Room Acoustic and Unplugged’ and the acts performing include The Coronation Kings and Richard Taylor.

Jamal Sealey (left) and Rahima Brandt (right), the organisers of the Norwich Free Market Picture: Khalil Mitchell Jamal Sealey (left) and Rahima Brandt (right), the organisers of the Norwich Free Market Picture: Khalil Mitchell

3. What: October Norwich Free Market

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal car park, Chantry Road, NR2 1RL

When: October 11, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Head down to this new monthly market which offers free stalls to local traders in the car park behind Norwich Theatre Royal, including makers, bakers, artists, growers and street food vendors. This month includes a new vintage clothing stall, The Seaweed Shack, with food, face and household items made from seaweed, and Carey’s of Norfolk with delicious coffees and some special Halloween flavours.

A Drive-in cinema of The Greatest Showman is taking place this weekend to raise money for the homeless Picture: Hopestead A Drive-in cinema of The Greatest Showman is taking place this weekend to raise money for the homeless Picture: Hopestead

4. What: Drive-in Cinema - The Greatest Showman

Where: Old Church Site, Heartsease Lane, Norwich, NR7 9NR

When: October 10, from 7pm

Cost: £30 per car, hopestead.org

Watch an outdoor showing of much-loved musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ in Norwich and raise money to tackle homelessness on World Homeless Day. The event marks the launch of new charity, Hopestead, which aims to end homelessness in the rast of England with all proceeds going to the cause. The film showing will be preceded by short videos from people who Hopestead has been supporting during Covid-19.

ClearCompany's street food fair is going indoors for the autumn and winter months Picture: Contributed ClearCompany's street food fair is going indoors for the autumn and winter months Picture: Contributed

5. What: ClearCompany Norfolk Fayre at Poringland

Where: Poringland Community Centre, Overtons Way, NR14 7WB

When: October 11, 12pm to 6pm

Cost: Free

ClearCompany CIC is a non-profit community interest company that has been running street food fairs in locations across Norfolk this summer to support local traders. The next event is in Poringland and will be held both inside and outside - the food vendors include The Fat Giraffe, offering barbecue food, The Globe Trotter, with cocktails and toasties, and the Waffle Wagon. There will also be cooking demonstrations and entertainment and coronavirus safety measures will be in place.

There are plenty of pumpkins to pick at Old Hall Farm Picture: Old Hall Farm There are plenty of pumpkins to pick at Old Hall Farm Picture: Old Hall Farm

6. Pumpkin Picking and Trail

Where: Old Hall Farm Norwich Road, Woodton, NR35 2LP

When: Daily until November 1, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £1.50 for over-16s, £1 for under-16s, free for under-fours, pumpkins are priced by size with lots of options available

Old Hall Farm’s annual pumpkin picking event runs daily until November and there is also a trail around the farm, with the shop and café open as usual. Customers will be expected to follow all social distancing guidelines and no dogs are allowed due to the livestock on the farm.

What: Rachael Siddall Charity Art Exhibition

Where: Circle Space, 29 St Augustines Street, Norwich, NR3 3BY

When: October 10, 10am to 9pm, October 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

A commemorative exhibition to celebrate the life and art of local printmaker Rachael Siddall, who passed away this summer, with proceeds of print sales going directly to Teenage Cancer Trust. You can also see the prints online and message to order on Instagram page @rachael_siddall