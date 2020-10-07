7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend
From an outdoor concert featuring West End stars to a drive-in cinema of The Greatest Showman, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained this weekend in Norfolk.
1. What: Hair the Musical: An Outdoor Concert
Where: University of East Anglia, Norwich Research Park, Norwich NR4 7TJ
When: October 9, 7.30pm, October 10, 3pm/7.30pm, October 11, 2pm
Cost: From £24, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000
This specially produced concert version of one of the most iconic musicals of the 20th century will take place in a big top tent and is part of INTERLUDE@UEA - a two week extension of Interlude, which was a six-week programme of live performances in Chapelfield Gardens this summer organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus. The show celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, beaded and fringed glory and features hits including Aquarius, Hair and I Got Life. This new show is directed by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and the star-studded cast includes Frances Mayli McCann, Cleve September, Layton Williams, Matt Croke, Jordan Luke Gage, Sophie Isaacs and Jodie Steele. Seats will be set out in groups of two to six, face coverings are encouraged when audience members aren’t at their seats and the show lasts 90 minutes with no interval.
2. What: The Room
Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP
When: October 10, 6.30pm to 9.30pm (doors 5.30pm)
Cost: £7pp based on booking for table of six, full details at the-room.biz
The Ocean Room is set to reopen its doors on Saturday with coronavirus safety measures in place, including tables of six with table service. To celebrate, The Room live music night will be returning, which takes a format similar to Later... with Jools Holland, with separate stages and acts performing in turn. This event will be a scaled down version of the regular show with the launch of ‘The Room Acoustic and Unplugged’ and the acts performing include The Coronation Kings and Richard Taylor.
3. What: October Norwich Free Market
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal car park, Chantry Road, NR2 1RL
When: October 11, 10am to 4pm
Cost: Free
Head down to this new monthly market which offers free stalls to local traders in the car park behind Norwich Theatre Royal, including makers, bakers, artists, growers and street food vendors. This month includes a new vintage clothing stall, The Seaweed Shack, with food, face and household items made from seaweed, and Carey’s of Norfolk with delicious coffees and some special Halloween flavours.
4. What: Drive-in Cinema - The Greatest Showman
Where: Old Church Site, Heartsease Lane, Norwich, NR7 9NR
When: October 10, from 7pm
Cost: £30 per car, hopestead.org
Watch an outdoor showing of much-loved musical ‘The Greatest Showman’ in Norwich and raise money to tackle homelessness on World Homeless Day. The event marks the launch of new charity, Hopestead, which aims to end homelessness in the rast of England with all proceeds going to the cause. The film showing will be preceded by short videos from people who Hopestead has been supporting during Covid-19.
5. What: ClearCompany Norfolk Fayre at Poringland
Where: Poringland Community Centre, Overtons Way, NR14 7WB
When: October 11, 12pm to 6pm
Cost: Free
ClearCompany CIC is a non-profit community interest company that has been running street food fairs in locations across Norfolk this summer to support local traders. The next event is in Poringland and will be held both inside and outside - the food vendors include The Fat Giraffe, offering barbecue food, The Globe Trotter, with cocktails and toasties, and the Waffle Wagon. There will also be cooking demonstrations and entertainment and coronavirus safety measures will be in place.
6. Pumpkin Picking and Trail
Where: Old Hall Farm Norwich Road, Woodton, NR35 2LP
When: Daily until November 1, 10am to 4pm
Cost: £1.50 for over-16s, £1 for under-16s, free for under-fours, pumpkins are priced by size with lots of options available
Old Hall Farm’s annual pumpkin picking event runs daily until November and there is also a trail around the farm, with the shop and café open as usual. Customers will be expected to follow all social distancing guidelines and no dogs are allowed due to the livestock on the farm.
What: Rachael Siddall Charity Art Exhibition
Where: Circle Space, 29 St Augustines Street, Norwich, NR3 3BY
When: October 10, 10am to 9pm, October 10am to 4pm
Cost: Free
A commemorative exhibition to celebrate the life and art of local printmaker Rachael Siddall, who passed away this summer, with proceeds of print sales going directly to Teenage Cancer Trust. You can also see the prints online and message to order on Instagram page @rachael_siddall
