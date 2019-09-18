9 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The cast of Kinky Boots

From the UK tour of Kinky Boots stomping into Norwich to a Mary Poppins afternoon tea, you're in for a practically perfect weekend.

The cast of Kinky Boots

1. What: Kinky Boots

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until September 28

Cost: £10 to £51, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000

With songs by Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

With the shoe factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola - a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

West End star Kayi Ushe is putting on the boots to play Lola, he is joined by Coronation Street star Paula Lane as Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson as Charlie Price.

The Fly High Circus Convention at The Oak Circus Centre.

2. What: Doris Lessing 100

Where: Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: Until February 9 2020

Cost: £8, £7 concessions, scva.ac.uk

This autumn, a new exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre presents a revealing exploration and reappraisal of the life and work of Nobel laureate Doris Lessing (1919-2013), one of the most celebrated and extraordinary writers of the twentieth century.

S Club 7

A fascinating selection from Lessing's extensive personal archive, held in the British Archive for Contemporary Writing at the University of East Anglia, will be on display for the first time, giving unprecedented insight into Lessing's life.

3. What: Fly High Convention

Where: The Oak Circus Centre, St Michael Coslany Church, Oak Street, Norwich, NR3 3AE

When: September 20, 3pm to 7pm, September 21, 9am to 9pm, September 22, 10am to 8pm

Cost: Three days £75, Friday or Sunday only £30, Saturday only £45, Fly High Cabaret only (Saturday, 7pm) £6, thelittleboxoffice.com/oakcircus

The Lost In Translation Circus at The Oak Circus Centre presents its fourth acrobatic and aerial convention.

Expect a spectacular and intense weekend of aerial and acrobatic circus for both professionals and enthusiasts.

Mary Poppins afternoon tea

Fly High fires up Norwich with world-class and one-off workshops happening over the weekend - plus an extraordinary cabaret show on Saturday evening.

International and renowned artists and tutors will deliver specialist classes and performances in a range of disciplines such as Russian bar, teeterboard and Korean cradle (the only one in the UK) and you can find out more at lostintranslationcircus.com.

4. What: S Club

Where: Ocean Room, Pier Gardens, Gorleston, NR31 6PP

When: September 21, from 9pm

Norwich Puppet Theatre

Cost: £8 in advance or £10 on the door, oceanroom.co.uk

S Club 7 stars Jo O'Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett will be at Ocean Room as the special guests at a noughties party, which will celebrate all the best throwback tunes from the decade.

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls, and they went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

5. What: Mary Poppins Afternoon Tea

Where: Erpingham House, 22 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1RF

When: September 22, 11am/1pm/3pm

Cost: £19.99, eventbrite.com

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick.

Make sure you're looking spit spot and have your umbrella in hand, as everyone's favourite nanny will be celebrated in style at Erpingham House in Tombland.

The tea with a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious twist will take place on Sunday, with three time slots at 11am, 1pm and 3pm which all last one-and-a-half hours.

The tea will be completely vegan like all the menu at Erpingham House and will include assorted sandwiches, scones, churros and sponge cakes with potions and surprise treats.

6. What: Walking for the Glaven

Where: Starting at the Art Cafe, Glandford, Holt, NR25 7JP

When: September 21, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £10 per walker recommended donation, eventbrite.com, email glavenwalks@outlook.com for enquiries or sponsorship forms

A day of charity fundraising walks for The Glaven Caring Charity, based in Blakeney, who provide care, companionship and lunch for the elderly in the Glaven Valley villages.

There will be a range of walks, which are all dog-friendly, including a 10km one on the historic footpaths of the Bayfield Estate, over the Wiveton Downs to the coastal path and back, a 5km circular walk through the estate across open farmland, woodland and wetland and landowner Robin Combe will be on hand to talk about the local wildlife.

For families with toddlers there will be a gentle 1km stroll down to Glandford Ford, stopping off at The Glandford Shell Museum and then up the hill to Glandford Church.

Walkers are being asked to raise sponsorship for their walk or commit to £10 per walker on the day or £15 for the family 1km for an adult with children.

7. What: Heritage Open Days - Norwich Puppet Theatre

Where: Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN

When: September 21, 10am to 4pm, September 22, 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Free, No need to book

Take a peek behind the scenes of the Puppet Theatre and discover the history of the theatre and its unique conversion inside a medieval church, while kids will have fun getting creative with puppetry crafting activities.

You can see the full listings for heritage open days taking place this weekend at heritageopendays.org.uk.

8. What: Classic Cars and Automobile Show

Where: The Fur and Feather Inn, Woodforde's Brewery, Slad Lane, NR13 6HQ

When: September 21, 11am to 5pm

Cost: Free

There will be a large display of classic cars and the chance to meet their owners and see the cars up close.

There will be a variety of other vehicles on show including motorbikes, trucks and specialist ones too and an outside bar will provide a selection of Woodforde's Beers created in the brewery, which you can see from the garden.

To enter a vehicle please email brewerytap@woodfordes.co.uk and each exhibitor will receive a voucher for a free pint and 50pc off food and there will also be prizes issued on the day.

9. What: Tangomotion

Where: Norwich Playhouse, St Georges Street, NR3 1AB

When: September 21, 7.30pm

Cost £20 adult, £17.50 concessions, norwichplayhouse.co.uk

From displays of traditional tango dance in stunning costumes to the exquisite sounds of 1930s and 40s Buenos Aires and the powerful Nuevo Tango music of Astor Piazzolla, Tangomotion is a breathtaking journey into the heart of Tango Argentino.

Tangomotion features new choreographies created by world-class dancers Alexandra Wood, Guillermo Torrens, Paula Duarte and Richard Manuel, with new original music and plenty of tango classics.