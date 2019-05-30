7 things to do in Norfolk this week -from Take That tribute to Sex Pistols star

Take That Experience Archant

From the final weekend of Norwich City of Ale to a Sex Pistols star, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next week in Norfolk.

Tabletop Games cafe Credit: The Forum Tabletop Games cafe Credit: The Forum

What: Norwich Games Festival

Where: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

When: Until June 1, check norwichgamesfestival.com for timings

Cost: Free

Norwich Games Festival returns to The Forum offering free gaming fun for all ages until Saturday June 1 with the opportunity to explore the latest releases, classic retro games, coding and game technology.

Events include a pop-up Tabletop Games Cafe on May 31 from 10am to 4pm and June 1 from 10am to 5pm and the chance to see props and games from the hit Netflix Black Mirror show Bandersnatch from 10am to 4pm until June 1.

What: Norwich City of Ale

Norwich City of Ale Credit: Simon Finlay Norwich City of Ale Credit: Simon Finlay

Where: Visit cityofale.org.uk to see participating pubs

When: Until June 2

Cost: Individual event prices on website

Enjoy the final weekend of Norwich City of Ale with 43 pubs taking part and seven ale trails to follow around the city whilst learning about their history.

Events over the next few days include St Peter's Brewery Tasting Pop-Up at The Sir Garnet from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, a Fruit Beer & Cider Festival at The Reindeer on Saturday from 12pm to 11pm, with 30 ciders and perries available, and also on Saturday a Garden Party at the Warwick Street Social from 12.30pm to 8.30pm with £1 off pints of ale and DJs performing.

What: 10 SOLDIERS

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: June 4, 7.30pm

Eurovision trophy by Kiell Engman Credit Jonas Lindstr� Eurovision trophy by Kiell Engman Credit Jonas Lindstr�

Cost: £10 to £21.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Rosie Kay Dance Company present 10 SOLDIERS, in association with The British Army, which is a thrilling and humane portrait of army life telling the stories of men and women serving on the front line.

In 2008, choreographer Rosie Kay joined the 4th Battalion The Rifles, to watch and participate in full battle exercises and visited the National Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre.

What came of these observations was the award-winning 5 Soldiers and ten years one she has expanded the work with a full army squad taking a fresh look at life in 2019's British Army including issues of equality and diversity.

What: Kjell Engman: Journey of Dreams

Where: Gallery in the Lanes, Bedford Street, Norwich, NR2 1AG

When: Until June 28, Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday 11am

Cost: Free

Glen Matlock arriving for the opening night gala for Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones exhibition held at the Saatchi Gallery, London in April 2016. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Glen Matlock arriving for the opening night gala for Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones exhibition held at the Saatchi Gallery, London in April 2016. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Swedish glass artist Kjell Engman, designer of the coveted Eurovision Song Contest trophy, has a major exhibition in the Lanes.

Alongside Engman's distinctive glass sculptures, the exhibition will include a limited number of miniature replica Eurovision trophies made by Swedish glass company Kosta Boda.

Now in his seventies and something of a legendary figure within the Swedish glass industry, Engman has been designing for Kosta Boda, one of the world's leading brands of glassware and art glass, since 1978.

What: Glen Matlock & Band

Where: The Waterfront, King Street, Norwich NR1 1QH

When: May 30, 7.30pm

10 SOLDIERS by Rosie Kay Dance Company is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal 10 SOLDIERS by Rosie Kay Dance Company is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal

Cost: £16.50, ueaticketbookings.co.uk

During his time as guitarist with the Sex Pistols, Glen Matlock wrote hit punk record Pretty Vacant along with the music for all the Sex Pistols classics including God Save the Queen and Anarchy in the UK.

After leaving the Pistols, Glen formed Rich Kids along with Midge Ure, Rusty Egan and Steve New, releasing one album called Ghosts of Princes in Towers and later split.

In the 1980s, Glen worked with Iggy Pop before releasing an album on Creation Records Who's He Think He Is When He's At Home in 1996.

His latest album Good To Go featured Slim Jim Phantom of The Stray Cats, Chris Spedding, Neal X & Earl Slick.

What: Legally Blonde

Where: Norwich Playhouse, St Georges St, Norwich, NR3 1AB

When: Until June 1, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £17-£19, norwichplayhouse.co.uk

Fresh from scooping yet another award for their sell-out Spamalot, Threshold Theatre Company return to the Playhouse for their annual musical showstopper.

Rebecca Jillings as Elle in Legally Blonde at the Norwich Playhouse Credit: Threshold Theatre Company Rebecca Jillings as Elle in Legally Blonde at the Norwich Playhouse Credit: Threshold Theatre Company

Legally Blonde The Musical is the well-known story of sorority president Elle Woods, who appears to have it all.

Her life is turned upside-down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her when he goes to Harvard Law School.

Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to follow him and earns a place at the university.

With the help of Paulette, Emmett and Bruiser the dog, Elle quickly realises her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

What: The Take That Experience

Where: Marina Theatre, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: June 1, 7.30pm

Cost: £19-£21, marinatheatre.co.uk

If you didn't manage to get tickets to see them at Carrow Road or you want to relive The Greatest Day, the you're in luck.

The Take That Experience is coming just across the border in Lowestoft with their incredible stage show Relight The Fire.

The concert will combine the latest hits from the group as well as all the classic songs from the past and it also features a permanent Robbie who brings alive songs such as Angels, Rock DJ and Candy.