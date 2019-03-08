11 things to do in Norfolk over May bank holiday weekend

Norwich City celebrate promotion in 2011. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2011

From a Coachella-inspired festival to the Norwich City promotion party, it is set to be an unforgettable May bank holiday weekend.

Kissed on the Roof present Our Summer Coachella Kissed on the Roof present Our Summer Coachella

What: Our Summer Coachella Festival

Where: Rooftop Gardens, Rose Lane, Norwich, NR1 1BY

When: May 5, 12pm to 11pm

Cost: £29.95, skiddle.com

Following their successful summer festival and Great Gatsby New Year's Eve party last year, Kissed on the Roof are back with a party inspired by the star-studded American festival.

The event features a range of music genres with live resident DJs, including Motown, RnB, House, Pop, Electronic Dance Music and old school classics, with live performers and plenty of Coachella colours.

What: The Bodyguard

Alexandra Burke and company in The Boyguard UK tour Credit: Paul Coltas Alexandra Burke and company in The Boyguard UK tour Credit: Paul Coltas

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: April 30 to May 11, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Cost: £10 to £53.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

The X Factor winner Alexandra Burke returns to Norwich Theatre Royal this May as she reprises the role of singer Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard.

The stage show is an adaptation of the hit 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Cosner.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Each expects to be in charge – what they don't expect is to fall in love.

What: Day Out with Thomas

One-year-old James Loose and mum Amy with Thomas on Weybourne station. Picture: Karen Bethell One-year-old James Loose and mum Amy with Thomas on Weybourne station. Picture: Karen Bethell

Where: North Norfolk Railway

When: May 4 to 6, 9am to 5pm (rides until 4pm) Sheringham (NR26 8RA) to Holt Station (NR25 6FR)

Cost: Adult £18, senior £17, child £12, nnrailway.co.uk

Much-loved children's TV character Thomas the Tank Engine is steaming into Norfolk.

The Day out with Thomas event is returning to the North Norfolk Railway with the chance for families to meet Thomas, The Fat Controller and friends.

The event includes unlimited rides behind Thomas, Percy, and Daisy and shows throughout the day from Rusty and Dusty the Sodor Station sweepers.

Make sure to go to Holt if you want to ride on Thomas as he will not run the full length of the line to Sheringham.

What: Norfolk Wild Encounters

Norfolk Wild Encounters is coming to Grapes Hill Community Garden Norfolk Wild Encounters is coming to Grapes Hill Community Garden

Where: Grapes Hill Community Garden, Norwich, NR2 4HH

When: May 5, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free

The Grapes Hill Community Garden Group welcome back Norfolk Wild Encounters and their amazing display of hawks and owls.

Other stalls include the homemade cake and tea stall, plant sales and seed swap and Tom Loudon will be offering organic wine tasting.

Other groups attending with information stalls and activities include Norfolk Master Composters and Hodmedods Hedgehog rescue.

What: Plant and Craft Fair

Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough Picture: Denise Bradley Peter Beales Roses, Attleborough Picture: Denise Bradley

Where: Peter Beales Roses Ltd, London Road, Attleborough, NR17 1AY

When: May 4, 10am to 4.30pm

Cost: Free

A plant and craft fair dedicated to bringing together the finest plant specialists and artisans from all around East Anglia.

Over 45 plant and craft stalls and the grand opening of the new Rosarium restaurant and plant sales area, including the launch of the Thorncroft Clematis collection.

Well behaved dogs allowed, except in restaurant and food marquees, and there is free entry and parking.

What: Norfolk Heirloom Car Boot Sale

Jamie Lawson Jamie Lawson

Where: Fakenham Racecourse, NR21 7NY

When: May 5, 9.30am to 2.30pm

Cost: £5, under 16s free

The Norfolk Committee of ABF The Soldiers' Charity, whose 75th anniversary is this year, will be holding an Heirlooms Car Boot Sale at Fakenham Race Course after the success of previous events in 2015 and 2018.

There will be over 70 pitches, free car parking and a variety of food and drink on site.

What: Jamie Lawson

Where: Norwich Arts Centre, 51 St Benedict's Street, NR2 4PG

When: May 3

St Andrews Brewhouse St Andrews Brewhouse

Cost: £22 advance, norwichartscentre.co.uk

A seasoned performer on the Irish music scene, acoustic singer/songwriter Jamie Lawson eventually found fame when one of his tracks became an overnight YouTube sensation.

Following the release of his fifth studio album The Years In Between, Ivor Novello-winning singer-songwriter Jamie Lawson heads out on a nine-date UK tour this May

It is his first run of shows since supporting Ed Sheeran on tour last summer.

What: Star Wars Day

Where: St Andrews Brew House, St Andrews Street, Norwich, NR2 4TP

When: May 4, 12pm to 12am

Cost: Free, £1 quiz entry

The Galactic Empire of St Andrews Brew House invites you to celebrate Star Wars Day in style.

Beer, Bikes and Bands Beer, Bikes and Bands

The classic trilogy will be show upstairs with A New Hope at 12pm, The Empire Strikes Back at 2.30pm and The Return of the Jedi at 5pm.

At 2pm there will be an inflatable light sabre battle and a quiz at 8pm in the locker room with free entry for those in costume.

Anyone who comes along during the day in costume will also get a free beer and get entered into a best dressed draw to win an £100 bar tab.

What: Beer, Bikes and Bands

Where: The Burston Crown, Mill Road, Diss, IP22 5TW

When: May 5, 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Free

You'll be able to enjoy a beer and something to eat from the barbecue whilst listening to live music and taking part in the charity auction which raises money for Nature and Nurture Therapeutic Services Ltd which gives mental health support to young people.

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Beer Bikes and Bands in 2018 attracted 420 bikes and 1,200 visitors and raised £7,200 which they are hoping to increase this year.

What: Huey Morgan's NYC Block Party

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF

When: May 4, 9pm

Cost: £13, opennorwich.org.uk

The front man of Fun Lovin' Criminals and a hugely respected BBC 6 Music DJ, Huey has perfected his sound as an in-demand DJ and musician.

As a music obsessive growing up in the Lower East Side of New York, he lived and breathed the sound and the fashion of the times, making him the perfect host for the NYC Block Party.

What: Norwich City Promotion Party

Where: Norwich City Hall, NR2 1NH

When: May 6, from 9am

Cost: Free

Norwich City's victorious promotion winning side will parade through the city centre on Bank Holiday Monday.

Norwich City players, staff and the board will take part in a civic reception ,followed by a two-bus parade through the city centre, past thousands of cheering fans.

The celebration will start outside City Hall at 9am where BT Sport host and Canaries supporter Jake Humphrey will be compering talks with various City players and coaching staff.

Memories of a remarkable season will be relived on the balcony of City Hall before the players and staff gather to celebrate their promotion success.

The players and club staff will then make their way to two buses, which will set off from the Chapelfield roundabout at the top of Grapes Hill.