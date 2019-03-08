Video

9 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The RSC's Matilda The Musical UK and Ireland tour Credit: Helen Maybanks Archant

From Roald Dahl's classic Matilda live on stage to the return of the Holkham Country Fair, there is plenty to keep you busy this weekend in Norfolk.

Nigel Havers will be appearing at the Holt Festival. Picture: supplied by Holt Festival Nigel Havers will be appearing at the Holt Festival. Picture: supplied by Holt Festival

What: Matilda the Musical

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until August 17, 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinee performances on Wednesdays and Saturdays

Cost: £10 to £58.50, in person at the box office, by phone on 01603 630000 or online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Matilda The Musical is an uplifting tale about a gifted and brave girl who loves books but is born to parents who don't understand her and who send her away to a school run by the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, but she is befriended by caring teacher Miss Honey and her fight back begins.

Commissioned in 2010 by the RSC, it was written by renowned playwright Dennis Kelly, with lyrics and music by comedian and musician Tim Minchin, featuring memorable tunes include Revolting Children and When I Grow Up.

What: Holt Festival

Where: Various venues

The Holkham Country Fair Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 The Holkham Country Fair Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

When: July 21 to 28

Cost: Various prices, visit holfestival.org for full programme

The town will come alive during festival week with a mix of music, theatre, fine art and the spoken word and this year's line-up includes punk princess Toyah, star or stage and screen Nigel Havers and jazz musician Georgie Fame.

The fun begins this weekend with free workshops on the Gresham's Pre-Prep Playing Field on Saturday for children aged 5 to 16, including football, street dance and songwriting, and on Sunday there will be a street feast in the High Street from 12pm, with music from Holt Vinyl Vaults and the Cromer Soul Club, games and street dance, and live music on the field from 3pm to 6pm.

The first performance takes place on Sunday evening with The Smallest Greatest Show on Earth in the Auden Theatre with high-flying antics from Lost in Translation circus company.

What: Sistema Performance Project presents Summer Celebration

Where: Wensum Junior School, Turner Roadd, Norwich NR2 4HB

When: July 20, 4pm

The cast of My First Play: Midsummer Night's Dream meet the donkeys from Redwings during a launch event. L-R Alex Tosh, Peter Mooney, director Daniel Burgess, Lucy Wells and Kate Hardisty Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The cast of My First Play: Midsummer Night's Dream meet the donkeys from Redwings during a launch event. L-R Alex Tosh, Peter Mooney, director Daniel Burgess, Lucy Wells and Kate Hardisty Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Cost: £5 adults, £4 concessions, £3 to Sistema parents, free under 16s, norcasistema.org.uk

NORCA & Sistema in Norwich's work is based on the belief that arts and culture transform individuals and the spaces they share, leading to positive personal, social, economic and health impacts.

Sistema's Sarah Glover Orchestra will be playing an outdoor concert in the lovely setting of the Tree Circle at Wensum Junior School.

The venue is accessed via the gate on Turner Road just before the school and the programme will include the string orchestra, concert band, Lakenham Percussion Ensemble and the Symphony Orchestra and the repertoire includes Modest Mussorgsky's Great Gate of Kiev and Dervish by Ralph Ford.

What: My First Play - A Midsummer Night's Nap

Where: The Garage, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: July 20 to August 4, 10.15am/1.15pm/3.15pm

Cost: Adults £12.50, £7.50 children, under ones go free, garage.org.uk/01603 598646

My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Nap is a new, immersive retelling of the Shakespeare comedy for the whole family from The Garage in Norwich and All-In Productions and is aimed at children aged up to seven.

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome summer show 2018 Credit: David Street (Street View Marketing) Great Yarmouth Hippodrome summer show 2018 Credit: David Street (Street View Marketing)

On a cool summer's night, all havoc is breaking loose in the forest. The fairies are up to no good and they want you to help them.

The Fairy King and Queen have fallen out of love and meanwhile, a group of awful actors are getting ready to put on their play when their lead actor is turned into a donkey.

The show is performed in an informal setting with the audience free to come and go as they please, babies can be fed, youngsters encouraged to make noise and it lasts around 50 minutes to an hour.

What: Holkham Country Fair

Where: Holkham Hall, NR23 1AB

When: July 20 to 21, 9am to 6pm

Cost: Saturday or Sunday ticket £15.75 online, £18 on the gate (free parking), both days £26 (online only), children 14 and under free, holkhamcountryfair.co.uk

Set in the beautiful surroundings of Holkham Estate by kind permission of the Earl and Countess of Leicester, Holkham Country Fair celebrates all things countryside with a fun-packed two days of Grand Ring entertainment, showground events to watch or get involved in, trade stands and tasty food.

The Pantaloons present Sense and Sensibility Credit: Supplied by Fairhaven Garden The Pantaloons present Sense and Sensibility Credit: Supplied by Fairhaven Garden

Highlights this year include the Household Cavalry Musical Ride, Broke FMX and Atkinson Action Horses stunt riders.

What: The Show Must Go On - From Movie to Musical

Where: Gorleston Pavilion, NR31 6PP

When: July 21, 6pm

Cost: Adults £16, concessions £14, 01493 662832, gorlestonpavilion.co.uk

Norwich based company, Performers International Productions, come to Gorleston Pavilion with a brand-new show.

The Show Must Go On - From Movie to Musical tells the story of how the much-loved stage musical became the darling of the silver screen.

The cast chart this story from the classical era, with musicals including Oklahoma!, Singing in the Rain and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, to the 60s and 70s, with West Side Story, Mary Poppins, Jesus Christ Superstar and Oliver, right up to the modern age with films such as Les Miserables, Frozen and The Greatest Showman.

What: Grand Summer Spectacular and Water Show

Where: Yarmouth Hippodrome, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 15

Cost: Adults from £19, concessions from £16, children from £11, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Jay family run four shows throughout the year and 2019 is an extra special year as it marks 40 years since Peter Jay took over the Hippodrome.

This year's Circus and Water Spectacular line-up includes the Motorbike Globe of Death Riders, acrobatic street talent direct from Chicago, synchronised swimming and Jack Jay will be joined by his comedy partner Johnny Mac once again.

What: Wereham Church Summer Festival

Where: Wereham Church

When: July 21, 11am to 2.30pm

Cost: Free

Taking place in the grounds of the medieval Grade II listed church in the centre of the village, the festival will raise funds for its upkeep and is a great day out for all the family.

There will be a wide variety of stalls and entertainments, including hoopla, coconut shy, a barbecue, jams and preserves and a raffle.

Come inside the church to see the From Sheep to Shawl display, showing the whole process from the original fleece to the finished wool product.

There will also be a fascinating demonstration of wool spinning and other local crafts and later in the day the Messy Church Children's Choir will be singing.

What: Sense and Sensibility

Where: Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

When: July 20, 7pm to 10pm

Cost: Adult £11 advance/£13 door, child £6/£8, under-fives go free, fairhavengarden.co.uk

Join the Pantaloons theatre company at Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden as they present their comic adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

Elinor Dashwood has a lot of good sense, her sister Marianne Dashwood has an excess of sensibility.

This funny, fast-paced and faithful new adaptation from the Pantaloons Theatre Company, features live music, audience interaction, romance and heartbreak.

Make sure to bring picnic blankets and low backed chairs for this outdoor performance.