7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk

From a sausage dog party to a Pudding and Prosecco Festival, tails will be wagging across the county this weekend with these brilliant events.

A Sausage Pawty is coming to Norfolk Credit: Michaela Bouökov·/ three_daxie_trouble Instagram

1. What: Sausage Dog Pawty

Where: Centre Paws, Barnards Farm, Wymondham, NR18 0RR

When: August 17, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: £5 per dachshund including cupcake and pupchino, £5 adults with cake and hot drink and £4 children with dachshund biscuit and cold drink

A sausage dog pawty is coming to the county and there will be everything from sausage dog racing to a fancy dress competition for your four-legged-friend.

Other activities include a temptation alley, where sausage dogs will need to use their willpower to avoid the treats waiting along the way, stalls, with a range of accessories and gifts, and there will be cupcakes and pupchinos on offer.

Dachshunds are the only breed allowed at the event but if you don't own one you are still welcome to come along and take part in the fun.

Some of the homemade puddings on offer at Open's Pudding and Prosecco festival this August. PIcture: Ella Wilkinson

To book email sausagepawty@gmail.com with your full name, email, contact number, number of dachshunds, including names, and number of humans.

You will then be sent a link to pay for your tickets via PayPal.

2. What: Pudding and Prosecco Festival

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: August 17, 12pm to 3pm

Cost: Standard ticket (two fizz samples, three dessert tasters, goodie bag) £18, sweet tooth ticket (three fizz samples, taster platter of six desserts and goodie bag) £35, opennorwich.org.uk

Some of the homemade puddings on offer at Open's Pudding and Prosecco festival this August. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The festival will bring together the finest ingredients from across East Anglia with eight different proseccos available and desserts such as sticky toffee pudding, tarts, Adnams prosecco cheesecake pots and a Gnaw chocolate fountain.

There will be live music at the event and you will be able to purchase more tokens if you fancy more fizz or sweet treats.

At the festival, there will also be a dedicated station with vegan and gluten free desserts and the prosecco will be provided by Bottega.

3. What: Making a Murderer Part 2

Where: Epic Studios, 112-114 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JD

When: August 17, 7.30pm

Outdoor Cinema at Planation Garden

Cost: £27.50, epic-tv.com

Join Brendan Dessey's lawyers Laura Nirider and Steven Drizin as they discuss coerced and false confessions, interrogation tactics and the wrongful conviction of Brendan Dassey whose case has captivated the world in the Netflix's smash docuseries Making A Murderer 2.

4. What: Outdoor Cinema

Where: Plantation Gardens, 2 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB

Cromer Carnival

When: August 15 to 18, 8.30pm

Cost: Adult £12.40, child £7.90, carers ticket free, spotlight.picturehouses.com/outdoor

Arrive from 7pm to enjoy a range of drinks at the pop-up bar and a barbecue cooked by chefs at Cinema City.

The weekend begins with Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park and is followed by Dazed and Confused, which follows a group of rowdy teenagers in Texas celebrating the last day of high school, on Saturday is hit sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! with a fighting finish on August 18 with Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise.

5. What: Cromer Carnival

Where: Various locations around the town

Crabby will be performed at Stage Two behind Norwich Theatre Royal

When: August 17 to 23

Cost Various prices with many free events, cromercarnival.co.uk

Carnival week is back for 2019 with a jam-packed programme of events including crab catching, a family disco, street dance competition, soapbox derby and on Sunday, August 18 from 10am the carnival takes place which will also feature a big screen to celebrate its 50th year, a Custom and American Car Show and a Beer and Cider Festival.

6. What: Crabby

Where: Stage Two, Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, NR2 1RL

When: September 17, 10.30am/12.30pm/2.30pm

Cost: Child £6, accompanying adult £10, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000/in person at the box office

A snappy little tale of grumpy feelings and what to do about them - experience the sights, sounds, smells and characters of the Edwardian seaside in this multi-sensory, interactive musical from award-winning company Collar & Cuffs Co.

The show follows a little hermit crab who emerges after a mighty storm to find her beloved shell home is broken and she sets off along the sea shore to find a new one where she discovers it isn't easy getting what you want if you're crabby.

The show is designed for children aged 0 to 7 and lasts 50 minutes with time for children to play together after the show.

7. What: Gorleston Makes Music Final

Where: Gorleston Bandstand, 5 Pier Gardens, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6BU

When: August 18, 1pm

Cost: Free

The seafront stage is set for the final of a musical talent show in Gorleston with six acts chosen to compete for cash prizes, with genres ranging from rock and country to choral and show songs.

The finalists are AJQJ, Thomas Major, Retro Firefly, Lincoln Skins, So Laissez Faire and Great Yarmouth Wave Choir.

The event will take place in the Pavilion Theatre if there is bad weather on Sunday.