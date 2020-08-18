29 things to do with your children in Norfolk before they grow up

Cromer is a great place for some crabbing Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Here’s our list of activities and days out in Norfolk to take your children to for memory-making quality time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Banham Zoo have plenty of animals for you to see Pictures: Brittany Woodman Banham Zoo have plenty of animals for you to see Pictures: Brittany Woodman

We are slowly but surely getting back to normality now. With restrictions easing, you can get back into the great Norfolk outdoors and make some memories with your children whilst they still let you take them anywhere. Here is a list of our recommendations of things you can do with your kids whilst they’re still young.

1. Go for a trip to Banham Zoo to see lots of interesting animals.

2. Go on the rope swing on the big tree at Bacton Woods.

3. Go rock pooling in West Runton or Weybourne.

The ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The ever popular Joyland Snails at Great Yarmouth Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4. Take a ride on the Joyland’s snails in Great Yarmouth.

5. Have a ramble around Holt Country Park.

6. Go crabbing on Cromer Pier.

7. Eat classic seaside chips whilst sitting on Wells harbour.

Watch for model boats to sail across Eaton Park boating lake. Photo: Denise Bradley Watch for model boats to sail across Eaton Park boating lake. Photo: Denise Bradley

8. Try out the boating lake at Eaton Park.

9. Get Norfolk-made Ronaldos ice-cream on Sheringham seafront.

10. Pretend to be a T-Rex at Roaar! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade.

11. Go for a paddle in the ford at Letheringsett, you can even take your dogs.

They're not camera shy, see the seals at Horsey Gap beach PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood They're not camera shy, see the seals at Horsey Gap beach PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

12. Do some seal spotting down at Horsey beach.

13. Have a wildlife boat trip on Horsey Mere.

14. Explore BeWILDerwood in north Norfolk.

15. Ride the Poppy Line from Sheringham to Holt on the traditional steam train.

The Towering Treetop Tangles is one of the attractions at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Towering Treetop Tangles is one of the attractions at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

16. Go on the stand on seesaw at High Lodge.

17. Follow nature trails and woodland walks at Pensthorpe, the former home of BBC’s Springwatch.

18. Go paddle boarding along the Norfolk Broads.

19. Meet and spend an afternoon with llamas.

All aboard the Poppy Line Steam Train Credit: Mark Bullimore All aboard the Poppy Line Steam Train Credit: Mark Bullimore

20. Take a trip to Wroxham Barns for lots of activities.

21. Play the role of detective on a Murder Mystery Treasure Trail at Norwich Cathedral.

22. Get creative and paint your own pottery at Dotty Pottery.

23. Play some holes at Eaton Park Crazy Golf.

Elizabeth House Museum in Great Yarmouth Photo: Antony Kelly Elizabeth House Museum in Great Yarmouth Photo: Antony Kelly

24. See the world like never before at Wroxham Miniature Worlds.

25. Go for a dip at the RSPB reserve at Strumpshaw (or out in the wild).

26. Dress up at the Elizabethan House Museum in Great Yarmouth and marvel at the stuffed squirrel tea party.

27. Explore 750m of boardwalk and a huge variety of wildlife a Ranworth Broad.

Visit Snettisham Park to bottle feed some furry friends Pictured is Grace Baldry-Roberts. Picture: Ian Burt Visit Snettisham Park to bottle feed some furry friends Pictured is Grace Baldry-Roberts. Picture: Ian Burt

28. Visit one of the many campsites in Norfolk.

29. Greet friendly animals and feed the goats at Snettisham Park.

- If you plan any of these day trips, ensure you call ahead to book your place to avoid disappointment.