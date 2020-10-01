Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

A vintage kilo sale is one of the events you can enjoy in Norfolk this weekend Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Dean Hindmarch Dean Hindmarch

From a classic car show to the final weekend of a popular street food market, there is plenty to keep you entertained in Norfolk this weekend.

Pick up a bargain at the Worth The Weight Vintage Kilo Sale Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/VictorHuang Pick up a bargain at the Worth The Weight Vintage Kilo Sale Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/VictorHuang

1, What: Worth The Weight Vintage Kilo Sale

Where: The Halls, St Andrew’s Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: October 4, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Early bird tickets (entry from 10am) £3, general admission (entry from 11am) £1.50, under-12s free, tickettailor.com/events/worththeweight

The UK’s biggest vintage kilo sale is returning to the city and customers can grab a bag and fill it with clothing, with items starting at 75p or £15 for a kilo. There will be men and women’s vintage clothing from the 60s to 90s and to make sure the event is Covid-safe, customers must wear a face covering, there is timed ticketed entry and the rails have been spaced out so customers can social distance.

2, What: Woodforde’s Presents: Classic Car and Automobile Show

Woodforde's Brewery at Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Woodforde's Brewery at Woodbastwick. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where: Woodforde’s Brewery, Slad Lane, Woodbastwick, Norwich, NR13 6SW

When: October 3, 11am to 5pm

Cost: Free entry with collections on the gate for the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Head to the brewery on Saturday to see a large display of classic cars, motorbikes and unusual vehicles. Meet their owners and see the cars up close and there will also be a craft fair. An outside bar will offer a selection of Woodforde’s ales and beers, soft drinks and pizza slices will also be served direct from the kitchen to enjoy as you walk around. To enter a vehicle or book a stall at the craft fair visit bit.ly/2PPZghr

3. What: Junkyard Market

Where: Car park at St Mary’s Works, Duke Street, Norwich, NR3 1QA

The Junkyard Market in Norwich Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY The Junkyard Market in Norwich Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

When: October 3 and 4, 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Free, but book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk

Head down to St Mary’s Works for the final weekend of Junkyard Market which features an array of vendors, including Norwich-based Christophe’s Crêpes, Afghan street food from 2 Lads Kitchen and The Pork Shack, with Filipino fusion street food. There is also a fully-stocked bar and craft beers from London brewer Jubel, with peach, elderflower and grapefruit flavours, and all orders are made and paid for online and there are spaced out tables seating two, four or six

4, What: The Arc of the Sky Film Screening

Where: The Shoe Factory at St. Mary’s Works, St Mary’s Plain, Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: October 2 and 3, 7pm, 8.15pm, 9.30pm, October 4, 5pm, 6.15pm, 7.30pm

The Voice Project's Arc of The Sky Picture: Phil Sayer/Supplied by The Voice Project The Voice Project's Arc of The Sky Picture: Phil Sayer/Supplied by The Voice Project

Cost: £5 to £10, voiceproject.co.uk

The Voice Project choir had planned to start rehearsing a new show before lockdown called Arc of the Sky, inspired by the idea of a bird’s-eye view of Holy Trinity Church in Blythburgh, known as the Cathedral of the Marshes, and the landscape it sits in, with performances planned there for July. This was unable to go ahead due to coronavirus, so the 130-strong choir got together with filmmaker Nathan Clarke and art director Sal Pittman and redesigned the project as a film.

5, What: Grandparents Day

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, Norwich NR9 5JW

When: October 4, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Half price entry for all grandparents, £8.25 (accompanied by one paying guest over 90cm at £16.50 or season pass holder), book tickets at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

Grandparents Day is coming to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Picture: Contributed by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Grandparents Day is coming to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Picture: Contributed by Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

This year has been a particularly difficult one for families, with many grandparents suffering from not being able to see or spend time with their grandchildren. Now they have the chance to create lasting memories on Grandparents Day, whether it is dancing with Dippy or tackling the Predator High Ropes.

6, What: Links and Layers Exhibition

Where: Handa Gallery, Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AU

When: October 1 to 11, daily 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Links and Layers is a group of eight individuals, all living and working in Norfolk, and their latest exhibition features painting, drawing, glasswork, print making and textiles, including contemporary stitch, lace-making and felt-making.

Sally Lawford's work in the upcoming exhibition by Links and Layers Picture: Contributed by Links and Layers Sally Lawford's work in the upcoming exhibition by Links and Layers Picture: Contributed by Links and Layers

7, What: Hooma Comedy

Where: Bowling House, 7 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HX

When: Every Friday (Starting October 2), from 8pm

Cost: £20 for a table seating up to four, jokepit.com/comedy-by/hooma-comedy

Start the weekend in style at the Bowling House with comedians from the local scene and beyond - this Friday’s line-up is John Mann, Nelson Gombakomba, Jason Stampe. David Alfie Ward and Justin Panks. To adhere to coronavirus guidelines, you need to stay on your assigned table and as it is an indoor gig you need to wear a face covering unless eating or drinking.