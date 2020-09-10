7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend
PUBLISHED: 13:50 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 10 September 2020
From socially-distanced music festivals to a free market, there is plenty to keep you entertained in Norfolk this weekend.
1. What: Wild Fields Festival
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: September 12 to 13, 12pm to 11pm
Cost: Day tickets from £30, weekend tickets from £45 (both + booking fee), wildpaths.co.uk/wildfields
Wild Paths Festival launched last October with over 200 acts performing at 23 venues over four days, celebrating both local and international talent. The event was cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but organiser Ben Street is making sure music fans don’t miss out with a new socially-distanced version of the festival called Wild Fields. The biggest names on the line-up are KOKOROKO, Gengahr, Joe Armon-Jones, Another Sky and Olivia Dean and to keep audiences safe, there will be roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six and marshalled queues for the food stalls, bars and toilets.
2. What: Heritage Open Days
Where: Various locations across Norfolk
When: September 11 to 20
Cost: All free, see the full programme at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk
Explore Norfolk’s hidden gems for free as the Heritage Open Days festival, a nationwide celebration of history and culture, returns for 2020. Due to coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, the festival includes online activities to accompany traditional in-person events for the first time. Highlights include a heritage photo walk at the Former RAF Coltishall, the chance to explore Bishop’s House Garden in Norwich and botanical drawing for beginners in Thetford.
3. What: Interlude Fringe
Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1RP
When: September 13, 10am to 6pm
Cost: £15 for the day, 01603 630000, norwichtheatre.org
This event is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and Norwich Fringe and it is part of Interlude, a six-week programme of live shows in a big top tent. Local acts will come together for a day of live music, comedy and theatre and all ticket sales will go directly to the artists performing, thanks to generous donations made as part of Norwich Theatre’s Crisis Appeal. See the full line-up for the day and timings on the Norwich Theatre website.
4. What: Nearly Festival Garden Party
Where: Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP
When: September 12, 12pm to 8pm, September 13, 12pm to 7pm
Cost: Day tickets, over-14s £20, children (5 to 14) £7.50, under-5s free, weekend tickets sold out, gardenparties.musthavetickets.co.uk
This popular festival, which in previous years has come to parks across East Anglia, is back for 2020 and will present some of the UK’s finest tribute acts of legendary performers and groups such as Elton John, Oasis and on Sunday there is a Queen Live Aid tribute. There will also be food vendors and a bar and to adhere to social distancing, customers will need to book a four by three metre personal space for their group for two to six people.
5. What: Norwich Free Market
Where: Back car park at Norwich Theatre Royal (outside Stage Two), Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: September 13
Cost: Free
A new monthly market where you’ll find live music, street food, coffee, clothes, bags, jewellery, ceramics and much more. There is no fees for stall holders or shoppers to enter and it is a thriving hub for community trade - you will be able to access it either by walking down Chantry Road or through the front entrance of the theatre.
6. What: Summer Spectacular
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: Until September 20, various times
Cost: Adults £20 to £25, concessions (over 60s)/carers £17 to £22, children (0-14) £12 to £16 (babies on laps don’t need tickets), bookings must be made by phone 01493 738877 (box office opens from 10am daily), find full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk/summer-spectacular
The show must go on and Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus is making sure families don’t miss out this summer with Covid-safe performances, featuring amazing acrobats, aerialists, daring stunts, dancers, swimmers and its world famous Water Spectacular. The hosts are Jack Jay and Johnny Mac and there is a reduced capacity and running time, approximately 70 to 75 minutes, with no interval to prevent crowding - masks are also mandatory in the auditorium.
7. What: Hops ‘n’ Hogs
Where: Star Wing Brewery, Unit 6, Hall Farm, Redgrave, IP22 1RJ
When: September 12, 12pm until 11pm
Cost: Free
Just across the border and a few miles from Diss, expect a fun day out for all the family, including four-legged guests, this weekend at Star Wing Brewery. There will be community hop picking, live music, food trucks and a free hog roast for the first 50 pickers.
Make sure to check online before heading to event as they made be cancelled or postponed at short notice due to coronavirus guidelines or weather conditions.
