7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The Nearly Festival Garden Party, which has been adapted for social distancing, is one of the events taking place this weekend in Norfolk, this picture is from the 2019 event in Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From socially-distanced music festivals to a free market, there is plenty to keep you entertained in Norfolk this weekend.

Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields Wild Fields Festival is heading to the Norfolk Showground and is a two-day socially-distanced event Picture: Supplied by Wild Fields

1. What: Wild Fields Festival

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: September 12 to 13, 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Day tickets from £30, weekend tickets from £45 (both + booking fee), wildpaths.co.uk/wildfields

Wild Paths Festival launched last October with over 200 acts performing at 23 venues over four days, celebrating both local and international talent. The event was cancelled this year due to coronavirus, but organiser Ben Street is making sure music fans don’t miss out with a new socially-distanced version of the festival called Wild Fields. The biggest names on the line-up are KOKOROKO, Gengahr, Joe Armon-Jones, Another Sky and Olivia Dean and to keep audiences safe, there will be roped off zones spaced two metres apart for groups of up to six and marshalled queues for the food stalls, bars and toilets.

Dragon Hall in Norwich is one of the venues taking part in Norfolk Heritage Open Days Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Dragon Hall in Norwich is one of the venues taking part in Norfolk Heritage Open Days Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. What: Heritage Open Days

Where: Various locations across Norfolk

When: September 11 to 20

Cost: All free, see the full programme at norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk

Explore Norfolk’s hidden gems for free as the Heritage Open Days festival, a nationwide celebration of history and culture, returns for 2020. Due to coronavirus and social distancing restrictions, the festival includes online activities to accompany traditional in-person events for the first time. Highlights include a heritage photo walk at the Former RAF Coltishall, the chance to explore Bishop’s House Garden in Norwich and botanical drawing for beginners in Thetford.

Interlude Fringe is part of Interlude, which is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle Interlude Fringe is part of Interlude, which is running for six weeks in Chapelfield Gardens and has been organised by Norwich Theatre and circus company Lost in Translation Picture: James Randle

3. What: Interlude Fringe

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1RP

When: September 13, 10am to 6pm

Cost: £15 for the day, 01603 630000, norwichtheatre.org

This event is a collaboration between Norwich Theatre and Norwich Fringe and it is part of Interlude, a six-week programme of live shows in a big top tent. Local acts will come together for a day of live music, comedy and theatre and all ticket sales will go directly to the artists performing, thanks to generous donations made as part of Norwich Theatre’s Crisis Appeal. See the full line-up for the day and timings on the Norwich Theatre website.

The Nearly Festival Garden Party is one of the events you can attend this weekend, this picture is from 2018 when the event was held in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher The Nearly Festival Garden Party is one of the events you can attend this weekend, this picture is from 2018 when the event was held in Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Nick Butcher

4. What: Nearly Festival Garden Party

Where: Wensum Valley Hotel Golf & Country Club, Beech Avenue, Taverham, NR8 6HP

When: September 12, 12pm to 8pm, September 13, 12pm to 7pm

Cost: Day tickets, over-14s £20, children (5 to 14) £7.50, under-5s free, weekend tickets sold out, gardenparties.musthavetickets.co.uk

This popular festival, which in previous years has come to parks across East Anglia, is back for 2020 and will present some of the UK’s finest tribute acts of legendary performers and groups such as Elton John, Oasis and on Sunday there is a Queen Live Aid tribute. There will also be food vendors and a bar and to adhere to social distancing, customers will need to book a four by three metre personal space for their group for two to six people.

Jamal Sealey (left) and Rahima Brandt (right), the organisers of the Norwich Free Market Jamal Sealey (left) and Rahima Brandt (right), the organisers of the Norwich Free Market

5. What: Norwich Free Market

Where: Back car park at Norwich Theatre Royal (outside Stage Two), Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: September 13

Cost: Free

A new monthly market where you’ll find live music, street food, coffee, clothes, bags, jewellery, ceramics and much more. There is no fees for stall holders or shoppers to enter and it is a thriving hub for community trade - you will be able to access it either by walking down Chantry Road or through the front entrance of the theatre.

The Summer Spectacular at Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, with social distancing measures in place Picture: David Street The Summer Spectacular at Yarmouth's Hippodrome Circus, with social distancing measures in place Picture: David Street

6. What: Summer Spectacular

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George’s Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 20, various times

Cost: Adults £20 to £25, concessions (over 60s)/carers £17 to £22, children (0-14) £12 to £16 (babies on laps don’t need tickets), bookings must be made by phone 01493 738877 (box office opens from 10am daily), find full details at hippodromecircus.co.uk/summer-spectacular

The show must go on and Yarmouth’s Hippodrome Circus is making sure families don’t miss out this summer with Covid-safe performances, featuring amazing acrobats, aerialists, daring stunts, dancers, swimmers and its world famous Water Spectacular. The hosts are Jack Jay and Johnny Mac and there is a reduced capacity and running time, approximately 70 to 75 minutes, with no interval to prevent crowding - masks are also mandatory in the auditorium.

An assortment of Star Wing's bottled beers Picture: Star Wing Brewery An assortment of Star Wing's bottled beers Picture: Star Wing Brewery

7. What: Hops ‘n’ Hogs

Where: Star Wing Brewery, Unit 6, Hall Farm, Redgrave, IP22 1RJ

When: September 12, 12pm until 11pm

Cost: Free

Just across the border and a few miles from Diss, expect a fun day out for all the family, including four-legged guests, this weekend at Star Wing Brewery. There will be community hop picking, live music, food trucks and a free hog roast for the first 50 pickers.

Make sure to check online before heading to event as they made be cancelled or postponed at short notice due to coronavirus guidelines or weather conditions.