Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Norwich's Junkyard Market is in the car park at St Mary's Works Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY Archant

From a pop-up pub to an Ibiza party, there are plenty of great events to keep you entertained while social distancing in Norfolk this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich's Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY Norwich's Junkyard Market at St Mary's Works Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

1. What: Junkyard Market

Where: Car park at St Mary’s Works, Duke Street, Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: September 4, 5pm to 10pm, September 5 and 6 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Free, but book a slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk

An open-air street food market is running outside St Mary’s Works until the end of September and features street food vendors, which vary each week, craft beers from London brewer Jubel, with peach, elderflower and grapefruit flavours, and Woodforde’s Brewery serve pints from The Norfolk Beer Engine. Since launching in August, the event has raised over £10,000 for The Norwich Soup Movement by adding a £1 discretionary service charge to orders, which are all made and paid for online, and groups can book a spaced out table seating two, four or six.

Open Air Screen takes place in the grounds of Langley School and combines outdoor cinema with live music Picture: J.Hutcheon Openairscreen Open Air Screen takes place in the grounds of Langley School and combines outdoor cinema with live music Picture: J.Hutcheon Openairscreen

2. What: Open Air Screen: The Greatest Showman

Where: Langley School, Langley Park, NR14 6BJ

When: September 5, gates open 6pm

Cost: From £11 (Blue Light Card and NHS discounts available), eventbrite.co.uk/o/open-air-screen-30726661490

Open Air Screen is back for its final film of the summer at the grounds of Langley School, near Loddon, and this time it will be hit musical The Greatest Showman. To get the audience geared up, Norwich singer-songwriter Barny Holmes will perform from 7pm and the film will start at 8pm. There will be a bar and vendors offering hot and cold drinks and Hoggies, who only take cash, will be serving a hog roast and vegetarian burgers. Guests need to bring their own chairs and blankets and will be instructed to space out from other groups.

Karl Minns brings She Go Does It In a Tent...With Friends to Interlude Picture: James Randle Karl Minns brings She Go Does It In a Tent...With Friends to Interlude Picture: James Randle

3. What: She Go Does It In A Tent... With Friends

Where: Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich, NR2 1RP

When: September 5, 6pm/8.30pm, September 6, 3pm

Cost: From £20, norwichtheatre.org

Karl Minns is back by popular demand after kicking off Interlude in August, which is a six week programme of live performances in a big top tent organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus. Mr Minns, who is also one half of comedy duo The Nimmo Twins with Owen Evans, plays much-loved mum She Go in his latest solo show and looks at the region’s weird and wonderful news stories over the last year. The second half of the show, which has no interval due to social distancing, features other Nimmo Twins characters such as Billy Boy and The Vicar.

Brandon Block is appearing at Symphonic Ibiza at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images Brandon Block is appearing at Symphonic Ibiza at the Norfolk Showground Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

4. What: Summertime Social: Common People Outside/Symphonic Ibiza

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: September 4, 6pm to 10.30pm/ September 5, 3pm to 10.30pm

Cost: Various prices for pods, summertimesocial.musthavetickets.co.uk

Summertime Social is an outdoor month-long festival with a jam-packed programme of concerts, comedy nights, family events and much more. Common People Outside 90s Britpop night takes place on Friday, featuring Mark Morriss (The Bluetones), Nigel Clark (Dodgy) and Chris Helme (The Seahorses), and on Saturday is Symphonic Ibiza with a 12-piece orchestra and famous DJs Sonique, Brandon Block and Alex P.

Julie Briggs from ClearCompany (left), which has been running street food fairs across Norfolk this summer, at another event at The Waterfront in Norwich Picture: Louisa Baldwin Julie Briggs from ClearCompany (left), which has been running street food fairs across Norfolk this summer, at another event at The Waterfront in Norwich Picture: Louisa Baldwin

5. What: ClearCompany’s Travelling Norfolk Fair

Where: Wymondham Town Football Club, Kings Head Meadow, Back Lane, NR18 0QB

When: September 6, 11am to 5pm

Cost: £2.50 per adult

ClearCompany has been running street food events across Norfolk throughout the summer and they are back this September in Wymondham with local vendors and even a cookery demo at 2pm from award-winning baker Julie Philpot. There will also be live music, tricks from Sam the Magic Man and a dog show, with prizes up for grabs, and registration opens at 11am for a 12pm start, with categories ranging from veteran to waggiest tail.

Nick Brewer, owner of Churros and Chorizo which will be at the pop-up pub at Wildcraft Brewery Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nick Brewer, owner of Churros and Chorizo which will be at the pop-up pub at Wildcraft Brewery Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

6. What: Trajectories: An Exhibition by Gillian Middleton

Where: Anteros Arts Foundation Gallery, 7-15 Fye Bridge Street, Norwich NR3 1LJ

When: Until September 12, 9.30am to 5pm (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Cost: Free

Born in Norwich, Gillian has lived and painted in East Anglia for most of her life and her recent return to the city has inspired a fresh interpretation of the urban riverside landscape, especially in the context of recent events and the challenges and opportunities for reflection and regeneration that they have presented us with. Make sure to bring a mask as you will need to wear it inside the gallery.

7. What: Pop-Up Pub at Wildcraft Brewery

Where: Foragers’ Rest, Coltishall Road, Buxton, NR10 5JD

When: September 5, 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Free to enter

Head to the pop-up pub at Wildcraft Brewery with a selection of its finest beers on offer, alongside cider from Norfolk Raider and lots of Norfolk gins to choose from. Food will be served from 2pm from Churros and Chorizo and there will be live music from Chris Pidgeon. You will need to bring your own picnic blankets and chairs.

Make sure to check online before heading to an outdoor event as it may be postponed or cancelled at short notice due to weather conditions.