7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

SoulJazz activists perform at Black History Month Credit: Supplied by Paul Dickson Archant

From Black History Month to the Hound of the Baskervilles, you'd be barking mad to miss these brilliant events taking place over the weekend.

Norfolk Black History Month 2019 launch at Norwich City Hall. L-R Councillor James Wright, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Caroline Ackroyd, Danny Keen, Chair Norfolk Black History Month, Abraham Eshetu, Norfolk BHM Committee Credit: Supplied by Paul Dickson Norfolk Black History Month 2019 launch at Norwich City Hall. L-R Councillor James Wright, Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Caroline Ackroyd, Danny Keen, Chair Norfolk Black History Month, Abraham Eshetu, Norfolk BHM Committee Credit: Supplied by Paul Dickson

1. What: Black History Month

Where: Various venues

When: Throughout October

Cost: Visit website for prices

Lynval Golding (left) and Roddy Radiation of The Specials performing on the Pyramid Stage during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Photo: Getty Lynval Golding (left) and Roddy Radiation of The Specials performing on the Pyramid Stage during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Photo: Getty

Norfolk Black History Month returns in October with the theme, Young Gifted and Black, celebrating youth, culture and identity. There are more than 80 events across the county featuring a packed programme of art, literature, film, music, theatre, talks, exhibitions and workshops.

A portrait of Norwich actor, Roger Nsengiyumva by Jamaican artist, Danny Keen will be unveiled in the foyer at Norwich City Hall, 10am on Monday, October 7 and will be on display until the end of the month.

For the full programme, visit norfolkblackhistorymonth.org





2. What: Roddy

Where: The Brickmakers, 496 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4DY

When: October 12, 7pm

Cost: £12 advance at ueaticketbookings.co.uk, £15 on the door

The art exhibition at Swaffham Assembly Rooms Credit: Martin George The art exhibition at Swaffham Assembly Rooms Credit: Martin George

Former lead guitarist, songwriter and vocalist from The Specials, Roddy "Radiation" Byers will be performing at The Brickmakers on Saturday, October 5, celebrating 40 years of two-tone that he inspired and 50 years of the Trojan record label.

Roddy is famous for writing and performing songs such as Rat Race, Hey Little Rich Girl and Concrete Jungle with the group and there will also be support from Mr H, lead singer of The Downsetters who are one of the UK's leading ska and reggae bands.

3. What: Swaffham Visual Arts Festival

Where: Various locations

Brook Street Band are bringing :Love: Handel Festival to Norwich this weekend Credit: Dan Bridge Brook Street Band are bringing :Love: Handel Festival to Norwich this weekend Credit: Dan Bridge

When: October 5 to 27

Cost: Various prices, visit swaffhamvisualartsfestival.co.uk

The Rotary Club of Swaffham Visual Arts Festival has now been going and growing for 24 years.

There will be more events than ever before taking place in Swaffham and the surrounding villages, including live mosaicist Emma Biggs, Oscar-nominated animation artist Adam Foulkes and an art exhibition and sale over the last weekend at the Swaffham Assembly Rooms.

4. What: Love: Handel Festival

Where: The Chapel, Park Lane, Norwich NR2 3EF

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Sonya Duncan Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: Sonya Duncan

When: October 4 to 6

Cost: Various prices and festival passes available, visit brookstreetband.co.uk/love-handel-2019

Love: Handel Festival returs to Norwich with a fantastic line-up of musicians, concerts and events to celebrate the music of Handel and his contemporaries.

In addition to a series of 10 events over the weekend, featuring evening concerts, talks and a masterclass from acclaimed soprano Dame Emma Kirkby, music ensemble The Brook Street Band will also present an extensive programme of educational workshops and activities for young people in Norfolk and London.

5. What: National Grandparents Day

Mollie Marriott, Walter Trout, Kris Barras and Dan Patlansky are set to perform at Planet Rock's Roctober event in Norwich. Picture: Laurence Harvey/Ryan Swanich/Laurence Harvey/Allan Jones Mollie Marriott, Walter Trout, Kris Barras and Dan Patlansky are set to perform at Planet Rock's Roctober event in Norwich. Picture: Laurence Harvey/Ryan Swanich/Laurence Harvey/Allan Jones

Where: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: October 6, 9.30am to 4pm

Cost: Free for grandparents, visit roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk for other prices and to download voucher

Norfolk's very own Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is giving every grandma-saurus and grandpa-saurus across the country a free ticket to the park on National Grandparents Day.

Throughout the day families will also be able to enter a Facebook photo competition to be in with a chance of winning a free family ticket, where children and parents will be invited to share photos of their grandparents on social media.

For every grandparent accompanied by one full-paying person or season ticket holder, the park is offering a free voucher which must be downloaded before their visit and presented at the admissions gate on arrival.

The Hound of the Baskervilles is touring East Anglian venues this October Credit: The Seagull Rep/ Supplied by The Garage Norwich The Hound of the Baskervilles is touring East Anglian venues this October Credit: The Seagull Rep/ Supplied by The Garage Norwich

Tickets must be purchased at the gate as the offer is not available online.

6. What: Rocktober

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich NR2 4SF

When: October 5, 5pm

Cost: £30, opennorwich.org.uk

Planet Rock, the UK's biggest rock and blues radio station, are set to bring a brand new music night to Norwich.

The four acts performing are blues master Walter Trout, rock guitarist Kris Barass, South African blues star Dan Patlansky and Mollie Marriot, who has supported and backed some of the best rock stars in the industry including Robert Plant, The Faces, Mark Knopfler and Paul Weller.

7. What: The Hound of the Baskervilles

Where: Various locations: Lowestoft, Bungay, Diss, Sheringham, Southwold, Haverhill, Norwich, Stowmarket, Wells Maltings, Felixstowe

When: Until October 13

Cost: Various prices, seagullrep.co.uk

This October, The Seagull Rep company, under the direction of Mark Finbow, bring Arthur Conan Doyle's masterpiece Hound of the Baskervilles crashing

into the 21st century.

When Sir Charles Baskerville is killed under mysterious circumstances, Holmes sends Watson to Devon to protect the new heir of Baskerville Hall from the mythical black dog that stalks their family line.

With an all-female, multi-roll playing cast starring Charlotte McGuinness, Henri Merriam and Helen Vine.

This theatrical treat will be touring East Anglia until 13 October, ending at the Seagull Theatre in Lowestoft.