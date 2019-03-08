15 things to do over the Easter holidays in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 14:11 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:46 01 April 2019
There is plenty to keep kids of all ages entertained over the Easter Holidays with exciting events taking place across Norfolk.
Amazona Zoo
Hall Road, Cromer, NR27 9JG
10am to 5pm
£11.50 adults, £10 seniors, £8.50 children (4-16)
Home to over 200 tropical animals native to South America, including birds of prey, jaguars, pumas, ocelots, monkeys, snakes, caimans, flamingos, tapirs and Tic-Tac the toucan, the zoo is committed to helping visitors discover nature and providing education on conservation issues set within 15 acres.
As well as the wide variety of animals and birds there is a well-equipped indoor play area Jungle Tumbles and Rainforest Springs, which has a variety of outdoor adventure play including two large outdoor jumping pillows and a picnic area.
Come along to the zoo on Easter Sunday (April 21) and each child will receive a free Creme Egg.
Paddington Visits
Bressingham Steam & Gardens, IP22 2AA
April 21, 10.30am to 5pm
£13.63 adults, seniors £12.72, child (3-16) £9.08, aged 2 £2.50, under 2’s free, bressingham.co.uk Make sure to pack your marmalade sandwiches as everyone’s favourite bear is coming to Bressingham Steam & Gardens, near Diss, direct from Peru to entertain fans young and old.
Paddington will be at the attraction on Easter Sunday and will be making personal appearances throughout the day and tickets include unlimited train rides.
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Fakenham, NR21 0LN
April 6 to April 22, 10am to 5pm
£11.95 adults, £10.95 seniors, £10.95 children, under 3s free
Seasonal craft-making activities and an Easter-themed trail will send adventurers across the breadth of the 700-acre reserve.
Join the daily golden egg hunt to find the golden egg, which will be nestled in a different top-secret location each day and find it to win a free day pass.
Plus Pensthorpe promises some of the season’s finest natural wonders such as ducklings waddling behind their mothers, carpets of spring flowers in bloom and the start of spring bird migration.
Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure
Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
April 8 to 22, 9.30am to 5pm
£15.95 adults, £14.95 seniors, £16.95 children (3-15)
Following on from the success of 2018’s Dippy in Wonderland, Dippy the Dinosaur has again joined forces with the Easter bunny and together they will bring the adventure park to life with characters and scenes from Lewis Carroll’s magical novel.
Guests young and old can expect interactive Easter activities such as the Dinosaurs in Wonderland Trail where they will see the Caterpillar, shrink with the ‘drink me’ bottle, have tea with the Mad Hatter and, if they dare, bow or curtsy in the presence of the Queen of Hearts.
Smaller Easter bunnies will also be in for a treat this holiday as brand-new soft play area Dippy-Ville opens and in the Secret Animal Garden you can see the real White Rabbit and take part in Easter Crafts.
Alive Leisure
Various locations
April 8 to 18
Spring is almost here and it’s nearly time to start hunting for chocolate eggs in the Easter Holidays.
To help you with your childcare, Alive Leisure is running holiday clubs at Alive Lynnsport (PE30 2NB), Alive Downham (PE38 9LL) and Alive Oasis in Hunstanton (PE36 5BD) with activities including gladiator challenges, nerf-tag and gymnastics.
There will also be swimming courses at Downham Leisure and St James Pool in King’s Lynn (PE30 1NN).
Visit aliveleisure.co.uk for the full programme and prices.
Peter Pan
King’s Lynn Corn Exchange (PE30 1JW)
April 11, 2pm/6pm
£19.75 to £23.50, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
With an all-star cast, impressive music, energetic dance routines, lots and lots of laughter and flying that will thrill the child in all of us.
The Corn Exchange welcomes back Bobby Davro playing Smee in this year’s Easter Panto Peter Pan.
Joining Bobby will be CBBC’s Tracy Beaker Dani Harmer as Wendy and Disney Art Attack’s Lloyd Warbey as Peter Pan.
Norwich Puppet Theatre
St James, Whitefriars, Norwich, NR3 1TN
The Norwich Puppet Theatre has a jam-packed programme of children’s workshops over the holidays, including superheroes on April 16 at 10.30am (£9.50), sea creatures on April 18 (£9.50) and on April 20 they are running a ‘What Comes Out of An Egg?’ Easter workshop which all the family can get involved in.
Visit puppettheatre.co.uk to see the full programme.
The Worst Witch
Norwich Theatre Royal (NR2 1RL)
April 16 to 20, 7pm and 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday
£10 to £23.50
The Worst Witch stories by Jill Murphy will be given a new lease of live on stage as Mildred Hubble and her friends embark on their biggest adventure yet.
The story follows the pupils at Miss Cackle’s Academy for Witches in their final year and features specially written music, breathtaking magic and Mildred’s unique brand of chaos.
My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid
The Garage, Norwich, NR2 1NY
April 10 to April 18, 10.15am/1.15pm/3.15pm
£12.50 adults, £7.50 children, under 1s go free, thegarage.org.uk
Following the success of My First Circus: The Circus Child, join the littlest mermaid and her circus friends as she explores the world out of the ocean.
Her eyes opened to the world above, she seeks to become human but to do so she must enter the lair of the evil sea witch.
My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid is an interactive musical voyage of circus and theatre where you and your little ones can join in with the fun.
The show is designed for children aged 2-6 and their families and there is also a sign language interpreted performance on April 12 and relaxed performance for children with additional needs on April 16.
Enchanted tea party
intu Chapelfield, St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH
April 10, 11, 17, 18, 10am to 4pm
Free to intu family club members, join for free at intu.co.uk/family-club
This Easter half-term join an enchanted tea party workshop at intu Chapelfield, hosted by Alice and her friends.
At these workshops, families will learn all they need to know about tea party etiquette, how to make teapot cupcakes and cream tea scones. Alice and her friends will regale partygoers with stories and the adventures they have, with a few surprises along the way.
Market Gates Shopping Centre
Great Yarmouth, NR30 2BG
April 12, 18
Free
Children visiting the Centre on Thursday April 12 can enjoy sleight of hand magic from one of the Britain’s top children’s magicians Trevor Cline at 11.30am, 1pm and 3pm.
The fun continues on April 18 when, between 11am and 3pm, kids can take part in Easter Craft Workshops and make and take home Easter Baskets, Rabbit Faces and Easter Bonnets.
Treasure Island
Diss Corn Exchange, IP22 4LB
April 14, 1pm
Adults £12.50, children £10
With crazy characters, all your favourite songs and a swashbuckling story on the seven seas – laughter, adventure and pirates await in a show perfect for children aged three and upwards.
BeWILDerwood
Horning Rd, Hoveton, Norwich, NR12 8JW
April 5 to 22, 10am to 5pm
Under 92cm free, 92-105cm £14.95, over 105cm £16.95, still wild (65+) £8.95
Head to Bewilderwood this Easter for Cedric’s Bunny Burrow Eggs-pedition with the chance to meet Cedric in his home which is filled with chocolate and then you can explore a secret hideaway.
Spring has sprung in the woods so bounce your way through the Tricky Tunnels, bundle into one of the twiggletastic tree houses and try to find all five Easter eggs in the woods before the bunnies eat them!
There will also be lots of activities taking place including Boggle Bunny Ear Crafts, face painting and The Pesky Bunnies will be at the Storytelling Stage.
Easter Eggspress
Bure Valley Railway, Aylsham NR11 6BW, Wroxham NR12 8UU
April 6 to 22
Adults £14, children £7, bvrw.co.uk
Hop on board the Easter Eggspress over the Easter school holidays, for an exciting day out for all the family with departures from Aylsham and Wroxham.
There is a free Easter Egg for each child after completing the Easter trail.
Pirates Live!
April 6 to 28, various times, hippodromecircus.co.uk
Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, St George’s Road, NR30 2EU
Adults £19 to £22, concessions (60+) £18-£19, children (4-14) £12-£14
The Hippodrome’s Easter blockbuster show Pirates Live! returns with a brand new production for 2019.
This all action pirate water brings together a motley crew of pirates, fire eaters, acrobats, aerialists and hilarious comedy in an experience like no other.