9 things that make Norwich magic at Christmas time

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 11 December 2019

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tunnel of Light on Hayhill, Norwich. Samantha Skouros and her daughter Betty enjoying the lights. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

From the stunning Tunnel of Light to festive fun at the Norwich Theatre Royal panto, here are all the things that make the city magical at Christmas.

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

1. Be amazed at the Tunnel of Light

The Tunnel of Light has attracted visitors from across the UK to the city since it first launched in 2016.

The festive attraction runs from The Forum to Haymarket and boasts six miles of light strings and more than 50,000 LEDs.

Chloe Tucker is wrapped up for Christmas after going through the Christmas tree netting machine at Thorpe Plant Centre. Paul Oxborrow, owner, is offering the quirky experience for a donation to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChloe Tucker is wrapped up for Christmas after going through the Christmas tree netting machine at Thorpe Plant Centre. Paul Oxborrow, owner, is offering the quirky experience for a donation to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. Go through the Christmas tree machine

Wrap up for Christmas at Thorpe Plant Centre, on the outskirts of the city, and go through the netting machine in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Owner Paul Oxborrow decided to launch it for fun last year after requests from his staff and regular customers and the unique craze even featured on American TV and BBC's The One Show.

David Witts will be starring as Prince Charming in this years pantomime at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Jamie Honeywood David Witts will be starring as Prince Charming in this years pantomime at Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

3. Keep the family entertained at the Norwich Theatre Royal panto

Panto season is here (oh yes it is!) and the Theatre Royal panto is a tradition for families across Norfolk.

This year's show is Cinderella, which runs from December 17 to January 19, and the cast includes soapstars David Witts as Prince Charming (Eastenders' Joey Branning), Amanda Henderson as an Ugly Sister (Casualty's Robyn Miller) and Joe Tracini as Buttons (Hollyoaks' Dennis Savage).

Battered Brussels sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips Credit: BRITTANY WOODMANBattered Brussels sprouts at Lucy's Fish and Chips Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

4. Try battered Brussels sprouts

Love them or hate them, Brussels sprouts are as much a part of Christmas as the Queen's Speech and Lucy's Fish and Chips on Norwich Market are battering them for the festive season.

If you really hate the little green balls, then they are also deep frying Mince Pies and Christmas pudding, served with Brandy cream.

Jarrold Credit: Louisa BaldwinJarrold Credit: Louisa Baldwin

5. Feel festive with Jarrold's Christmas window

Norwich department store Jarrold always goes the extra mile for Christmas and this year's entry doesn't disappoint.

Their 2019 window features a snowy village scene and frosted Christmas tree and is one of the many stunning shop fronts around the city.

Norwich Market at Christmas Credit: Stuart BeardNorwich Market at Christmas Credit: Stuart Beard

6. Enjoy the hustle and bustle of Norwich Market

In January, it was named the best outdoor market in Britain and it has been a bumper year with plenty of new businesses starting up there.

During the festive season, it is buzzing with activity and many of the stall holders put up decorations and play Christmas music.

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa BaldwinChristmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa Baldwin

7. Christmas dinner at Grosvenor Fish Bar

The award-winning Grosvenor Fish Bar, in the Norwich Lanes, has brought back their Christmas dinner with a twist by popular demand and it will be available until the first week of January.

The seasonal meal includes turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce and costs £6.50.

Christmas markets are bound to make you feel festive Photo: GettyChristmas markets are bound to make you feel festive Photo: Getty

8. Buy unique gifts at Christmas Markets

You are spoilt for choice in the city with Christmas markets and they are a great chance to buy from local makers and producers too.

Whilst many have already taken place, don't miss the Norwich Vegan Christmas Festival on December 22 at St Andrew's Hall (10am to 4pm, £2 entry with under 5s free) with plenty of plant-based goodies to enjoy.

Christmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul HurstChristmas with Norwich Cathedral Choir Credit: Paul Hurst

9. Sing Christmas carols at Norwich Cathedral

Festivities run throughout December, including the Christmas Procession with carols on Sunday, December 22 at 6pm and Christmas Eve at 3.30pm.

Enjoy the story of Christmas told with carols and readings as the choir moves in procession through the whole Cathedral.

