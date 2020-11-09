Video

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk

A war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has won 15 awards across the world, has now been released on Amazon Prime to coincide with Remembrance Day.

Their War is a short film that was directed, written and produced by Max Mason, 26, from Hingham in Norfolk, and it debuted in 2018 at the Norwich Film Festival to mark the Armistice centenary.

It is split into two halves and goes back and forth between an English and German soldier in the First World War, beginning at home with their families and it then follows them into the trenches.

It was shot in Heydon in Norfolk, near Reepham, Culford School in Bury St Edmunds and Trench Farm in Akenham, near Ipswich, which also featured in Downton Abbey and 2017 film Journey’s End.

Since its release, Their War has won 15 awards at film festivals, including Best Director at the LA Film Awards, and it can now been seen by a worldwide audience on Amazon Prime.

Director Max Mason speaks to the actors on the set of Their War

Mr Mason said: “It is great to be on there and since it went live it has had five-star reviews and a Navy veteran said he really related to the topic which was cool.

“The film is about the similarities between the English and German soldier and how they were both doing their duty and trying to stay alive, while grappling with the morality of it.

“This year with Covid, Remembrance Day is a stark reminder that as horrible as this virus is, we are asked to stay at home to take care of one another and this is about a generation asked to leave home to protect their families.”

Their War has won thirty awards since its release in 2018

He has continued working freelance in film production, which included a role as a production secretary on Sam Mendes’ award-winning war film 1917, and he has continued to work on solo projects.

Mr Mason added: “The film industry shut down overnight at the beginning of March, but I had finished a job a few weeks before so it was nice to have a bit of time to write and I began working again in July.”

Their War is available on Amazon Prime now.

The poster for Their War