Landlords of The Wildman in Norwich take on second pub

PUBLISHED: 15:06 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 31 January 2020

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

Landlords of The Wildman Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are taking over a second Norfolk pub Credit: Lauren De Boise

The landlords of The Wildman in Norwich, which they took on four months ago following a £130,000 investment, have branched out with a second Norfolk pub.

The Wildman in Norwich reopened in September with new landlords following an £130,000 refurbishment Credit: Supplied by The Wildman

Couple Frances Chisholm, 27, and Pete Harvey, 37, have transformed the fortunes of the The Wildman in Bedford Street since taking it on in September 2019 and it coincided with a refurbishment by building owners Punch Pubs and Co.

It saw brown walls and wooden stools swapped for plush sofas and plants and the young couple have brought a new lease of life to the pub and plenty of new punters.

The success of their new venture, which has "exceeded all expectations", would be a cause for many to relax, but not for this pair as they had their sights set on the Norfolk coast.

This year, Valentine's Day on February 14 will be extra special for the couple as they will get the keys to The Hero in Burnham Overy Staithe.

Landlords Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm want to bring the energy of The Wildman to The Hero Credit: Lauren De Boise.

Ms Chisholm said: "We have always wanted to have a pub on the Norfolk coast and wanted somewhere with letting rooms that also did food.

"A mutual friend emailed Pete saying a pub had become available and she introduced us to Harry Farrow and Rowan Glennie, who are friends that have run The Hero since 2016 and The Anchor Inn in Morston for nine years.

"They have made a real success of both pubs and they are giving up both leases so they can do amazing things and focus on other business ideas.

The couple will take on The Hero pub in Burnham Overy Staithe on Valentine's Day. Credit: Archant

"We met them in person and we got on like a house on fire and their biggest priority was to get a candidate that was right for their team as we will be taking on all their staff."

Mr Farrow said: "We're very grateful for all the support we've had over the last nine years at both pubs and working with and for the community has been one of the driving forces for going to work everyday and we are incredibly proud of what we have achieved."

Ms Chisholm and Mr Harvey have now been given the green light to takeover and it will be a step up for them as The Hero has a full restaurant menu, specialising in local seafood.

L-R Friends Rowan Glennie and Harry Farrow at The Anchor Inn in Morston at a charity curry night in 2014 Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Chisholm added: "It is an independent freehouse which is massive for us as we have complete control and we really want to bring the atmosphere of The Wildman to the new pub.

"A few people have said we are taking a risk with two sites, but it doesn't feel like it as Pete has 19 years hospitality experience and we need room to grow."

Drive 24