Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham Archant

You can now enjoy a full English breakfast at home without needing to wash-up piles of pans as a Norfolk pub has launched takeaway fry-up boxes.

The tasty breakfast is available to collect from the pub and is served in a pizza box Credit: The White Hart Swaffham The tasty breakfast is available to collect from the pub and is served in a pizza box Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

The White Hart in Swaffham is now offering takeaway collection on their cooked breakfast, which comes with bacon and sausages, sourced from Papworth Butchers in the town, fried eggs, hash browns, mushrooms, baked beans, plum tomatoes and toast with butter.

There is a single, double and triple option, priced at £4.95, £7.95 and £9.95 and the largest breakfast, which has three of everything, is so big it has to be served in a pizza box as it doesn't fit in the regular containers.

From those suffering with weekend hangovers to families wanting a hassle-free treat, it is available every day from 10am to 9pm as it is "always breakfast time for someone", says landlord Kurt Oliver.

The White Hart, Swaffham. Credit: Archant library The White Hart, Swaffham. Credit: Archant library

Mr Oliver, who has run the pub for the last two-and-a-half years with wife Laura, said: "Our menu is already available for takeaway and it is quite popular, so we decided to start doing breakfast too.

"We have already had a handful of orders since launching on Wednesday, including contractors in the local area and those who just want a nice morning breakfast.

"We cook everything fresh and customers just need to let us know at least 20 minutes in advance, which is how long it takes to cook."

Since taking over, the couple have run a number of food events at the pub, which included an exotic meat night last summer, with ostrich and zebra on the menu, and coming up they have a murder mystery meal and pie and mash night with a Chas & Dave tribute.

To order your breakfast, which is collection only, call The White Hart on 01760 724295.