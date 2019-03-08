Search

Norwich bar to host The Voice UK audtions

PUBLISHED: 08:47 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 19 March 2019

A Norwich bar has been chosen to host audtions for next year’s series of The Voice UK.

Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard. Photo: Glen CarrBedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard. Photo: Glen Carr

The TV talent show, which is currently airing on ITV on Saturday nights, is hoping to find some of the city’s finest talent for the 2020 series at Bedfords Bar on Old Post Office Yard.

Producers will be at the bar from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Thursday April 4 and soloists, duos and trios are all welcome to audition.

Auditionees, who must be 16 and over, need to prepare one song with a backing track or instrument.

To book a audition slot email glen@bedfordsbar.co.uk or norfolkgigguide@gmail.com.

The Voice UK first launched on BBC One in 2012 with the series won by Lowestoft singer Leanne Mitchell.

In 2015 ITV aquired the rights to the show and it first aired on the channel in 2017.

Coaches on the show have included Jessie J, Kylie Minogue and Rita Ora. The current line-up is made up of Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson.

