Search

Advanced search

50 years on: Judy Garland self-destructive genius or the girl never allowed to grow up?

PUBLISHED: 19:03 14 June 2019

Judy Garland in Judgment at Nuremberg (1961). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

Judy Garland in Judgment at Nuremberg (1961). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

Judy Garland remains one of the legends of Hollywood. Fifty years after her death, her star continues to shine, but, she was also self-destructive and was the architect of her own downfall. But, did she need to surrender to her demons to produce her best work?

Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDBJudy Garland and Mickey Rooney in Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

Think of Judy Garland and you immediately conjure up images of Dorothy waltzing up that yellow brick road on her way to visit The Wizard of Oz, or singing the Trolley Song in Meet Me In St Louis but Judy Garland's role in the movies is much richer, much more tragic than her timeless Technicolor hits would suggest.

Judy really was a child of the theatre - first going on stage with her sisters (The Gumm Sisters Judy's real name was Frances Gumm) and the trio made their first appearance on film in 1929 in a short called The Big Revue in which they performed a song and dance number: "That's the good old sunny south".

But, it was when she joined super-studio MGM as a teenager in 1935 that her star really began to rise. Studio chief Louis B Mayer had a paternalistic love for Garland and groomed her for stardom. He could see that she could act, she had a wonderful fresh, clean screen presence but above everything else she could sing.

Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in Babes in Arms (1939). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDBJudy Garland and Mickey Rooney in Babes in Arms (1939). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

Mayer wanted someone who could counter the popularity of teenage singing star Deanna Durbin at Universal and cast Garland opposite child star Mickey Rooney in a series of amazingly popular Andy Hardy movies. The pairing became so popular that Rooney and Garland would also appear in a series of 'backyard' musicals outside the Andy Hardy series.

The films are cheap and cheerful but the pair are wonderfully engaging and the songs signal that Garland, in particular, had a great future in front of her.

Although, The Wizard of Oz, Easter Parade and Meet Me In St Louis remain her most popular movies, her best work was often in more dramatic movies and in films in which she wasn't the lead star. She quietly appeared opposite Gene Kelly in two films (For Me and My Gal and The Pirate) and turned in thoughtful and convincing performances.

Judy Garland in Broadway Melody of 1938 (1937). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDBJudy Garland in Broadway Melody of 1938 (1937). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

You may also want to watch:

She was also allowed to play grown-up adult roles in these movies. Directors like Vincente Minnelli, who would go on marry Garland and father singing sensation Liza, convinced 'Papa' Louis B Mayer to let Garland play her age and not keep her forever 15.

Unfortunately, Garland did not respond well to this new bout of artistic freedom. She was offered a prestigious co-starring role opposite Fred Astaire in the The Barkleys of Broadway which coincided with her first dalliance with morphine and alcohol and resulted in her being fired for chronic lateness. Her role was then offered to Ginger Rogers, allowing her to reteam with Fred for the first time in more than five years.

Judy Garland in The Pirate (1948). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDBJudy Garland in The Pirate (1948). Picture: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/IMDB

After mending her ways In the Good Old Summertime (1949), Garland was then offered the best job in Hollywood, playing the lead in the film version of the Broadway musical Annie Get Your Gun. However, she did not get on with legendary director Busby Berkeley. Her habit of very late arrivals re-surfaced and when Berkley complained of Garland's lack of effort and enthusiasm in the musical number, she tried to have him fired. The ploy back-fired. Busby Berkeley was the star of Busby Berkeley pictures, Garland was gone, replaced by Betty Hutton.

Garland was thrown another life-line and was cast opposite Fred Astaire again in Royal Wedding but it wasn't long before chronic lateness once again led to her dismissal, being replaced this time by Jane Powell.

However, just when you would have thought that this once great musical star had squandered her talent, she chased away her demons for just long enough to deliver two of the greatest performances of her career: A Star Is Born opposite James Mason in 1954 and the dramatic Judgement at Nuremburg in 1961. She was nominated for an Oscar for both of these incredible films. Her performance in both confound our expectations. They are engaging, emotionally truthful, complex, nuanced and deeply moving character parts which exist to serve the movie not the star.

American singer and actress Judy Garland pictured in London where she was appearing, 30 December 1968. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesAmerican singer and actress Judy Garland pictured in London where she was appearing, 30 December 1968. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

This then is Garland's tragedy. At the end of her career, plagued by drink and drug addictions, she managed, somehow to deliver two absolutely timeless performances which, for me, eclipse even her best work from her largely sober days in the early 40s.

Perhaps, she needed the travails of her professional and personal life to make these parts come alive. If so, it was a terrible sacrifice which we should feel guilty for enjoying on screen. Garland's A Star Is Born remains a classic and is undiminished by the different but equally moving modern-day update with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga while in Judgement at Nuremburg she more than held her own against heavyweight co-stars Spencer Tracy, Burt Lancaster, Richard Widmark, Montgomery Clift and Marlene Dietrich.

Sadly, this was her last hurrah. She retreated to cheap TV work and stage appearances with her prodigally talented daughter Liza but those last two films offer a sad glimpse of what could have (and should have) been.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘I think maybe it was a bit unfair’ - Spurs loan flop on his time at Norwich City

Marcus Edwards during his one and only appearance for Norwich, against Fulham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat your dinner in an East Anglian jungle!

Amelia Browne Urban Jungle Cafe director, Josh Dawson, chef and Nelson Francisco, executive chef Picture: Rachel Bannon

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Ashton backs ‘special’ City to spring an upset

Daniel Farke is onto something special at Norwich City for Dean Ashton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists