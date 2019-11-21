The Streets to headline huge outdoor gig in Norwich next summer

The Streets will perform at Earlham Park next summer. Picture: PA/Archant PA/Archant

The team behind two of Norwich's live music highlights has announced a third event with an award-winning headline act.

Get ready to hear some original pirate material at Earlham Park, as The Streets headline Friday Night Live, a brand new outdoor music event this May.

Brought to you by the team behind the popular Sunday Sessions and Let's Rock events, the evening event will see a host of artists perform at Earlham Park on Friday, May 22, kicking off a three day bonanza of live music at the UEA-adjacent park.

The inaugural event will headlined by Mike Skinner's act, whose hits include Dry Your Eyes, Fit But You Know it and Let's Push Things Forward, with details of support to be confirmed at a later date.

The Birmingham-based artist is the only name confirmed for the new event thus far, but organisers are promising the evening will be "unforgettable".

Event founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: "Friday Night Live will bring the biggest and best artists to outdoor locations all over the UK for an evening of unforgettable live music.

"We're absolutely thrilled to launch the event with an artist as iconic as The Streets."

The Streets burst onto the scene in the early 200s, with debut album Original Pirate Material earning a Mercury Prize nomination in 2001.

His 2004 follow-up A Grand Don't Come For Free hit the top of the charts and gave Skinner his only number one single with Dry Your Eyes.

The event will be the first in a three day run of concerts at Earlham Park, with the following day seeing Wet Wet Wet, the Boomtown Rats and ABC number among a stellar list of retro artists performing at Let's Rock.

The line-up for Sunday Sessions, which is due to be held on Sunday, May 24, is yet to be confirmed, with last year's event seeing Oasis mastermind Noel Gallagher top the bill.

Tickets for Friday Night Live go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 9am. Tickets are £49 for general admission and £79 VIP. Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult, with no under fives allowed.

For more information visit www.fridaynightlivenorwich.co.uk