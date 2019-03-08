A Rocky Horror Show fancy dress sing-along is coming to Norwich

Rocky Horror Sing-along Credit: Supplied Archant

You'll be doing the Time Warp in the aisles as The Rocky Horror Picture Show sing-along is coming to Norwich and fancy dress is encouraged.

Join newlyweds Brad and Janet as they enter into the weird and wonderful home of Dr. Frank-N-Furter as they let their inhibitions go and get caught up in his mad world.

The event will take place on Friday, October 4 from 7.30pm at Norwich Theatre Royal and the 1975 cult classic musical, starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, will be shown with lyrics on screen.

The performance will start with a sing-along host who will warm up the audience, train them how to interact with the film using the contents of their free props bag and heckle in the right places.

The host will also judge the fancy dress competition so if you're heading along make sure to wear your best suspender and lab coat combination.

A spokesman for sing-along Rocky Horror said: "Sing-a-long-a Rocky Horror Picture Show is much more than just a film.

"It's an event, an interactive celebration of the wonder of cross-dressing and probably the most fun you can have with your clothes on."

The film follows Brad and Janet who stumble upon an eerie mansion looking for help after their car breaks down in the rain.

Little do they know it is the home of mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter who is creating his perfect man in his laboratory called Rocky.

Once Rocky comes to life, chaos ensues as his creation turns against him and Janet and Brad find themselves trapped.

The show is by the same producers of sing-along Sound of Music and Grease and hit songs from the show include Science Fiction, Damn It, Janet and Time Warp which you can sing as loud as you like.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost from £10 to £17 and the show also includes an interval.

You can purchase tickets at the box office, by phone on 01603 630000 or online at theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk