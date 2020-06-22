Video

Tickets now on sale for The Polar Express Train Ride

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

All aboard The Polar Express this Christmas as tickets are now on sale for the popular themed train ride which is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway.

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The experience, based on the hit 2004 animated film, sees passengers travel from Dereham to the ‘North Pole’, with a cast of live actors on board, and once guests arrive they will be greeted by Father Christmas.

The railway will be using their newly-acquired Mark 3 coaches, which they are refurbishing to replace the airline-style seats with tables of four to make them family-friendly.

Charlie Robinson, the chairman of the MNR Trust, said: “This is an important day for the railway, as the revenue we receive from our Polar Express experience forms a vital part of the railway’s income.”

The event starts on November 14 and you can buy tickets at midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com - refunds will be issued if it is cancelled due to Covid-19.