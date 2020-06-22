Search

Tickets now on sale for The Polar Express Train Ride

22 June, 2020 - 06:00
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

All aboard The Polar Express this Christmas as tickets are now on sale for the popular themed train ride which is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway.

The experience, based on the hit 2004 animated film, sees passengers travel from Dereham to the ‘North Pole’, with a cast of live actors on board, and once guests arrive they will be greeted by Father Christmas.

The railway will be using their newly-acquired Mark 3 coaches, which they are refurbishing to replace the airline-style seats with tables of four to make them family-friendly.

Charlie Robinson, the chairman of the MNR Trust, said: “This is an important day for the railway, as the revenue we receive from our Polar Express experience forms a vital part of the railway’s income.”

The event starts on November 14 and you can buy tickets at midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com - refunds will be issued if it is cancelled due to Covid-19.

‘Beyond heartbroken’: Family tribute to mum-of-three as man charged with murder

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The buzz is back on Norwich’s high street

Shoppers out in the city as more businesses are reopening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Public warned to avoid area over suspected explosive device find

An overgrown Second World War Home Guard shelter beside Costessey Lane which has been closed after a suspected mortar was found in the nearby River Wensum. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

