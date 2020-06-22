Tickets now on sale for The Polar Express Train Ride
All aboard The Polar Express this Christmas as tickets are now on sale for the popular themed train ride which is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway.
The experience, based on the hit 2004 animated film, sees passengers travel from Dereham to the ‘North Pole’, with a cast of live actors on board, and once guests arrive they will be greeted by Father Christmas.
The railway will be using their newly-acquired Mark 3 coaches, which they are refurbishing to replace the airline-style seats with tables of four to make them family-friendly.
Charlie Robinson, the chairman of the MNR Trust, said: “This is an important day for the railway, as the revenue we receive from our Polar Express experience forms a vital part of the railway’s income.”
The event starts on November 14 and you can buy tickets at midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com - refunds will be issued if it is cancelled due to Covid-19.
