The Polar Express train ride returns to Norfolk for 2019

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

From the North Pole to Norfolk, The Polar Express train ride is returning to the county this Christmas.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

If you’re lucky enough to secure a golden ticket, the magic of The Polar Express awaits at the Mid-Norfolk Railway.

The experience is based on the hit 2004 animated film and is an interactive train ride with live actors as it makes the return journey from Dereham to Wymondham.

The story follows a young boy who doubts the existence of Santa and on Christmas Eve is awoken by the arrival of a steam train outside his house.

He is then taken on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole where he encounters weird and wonderful characters along the way.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Shaun and Dannielle Sellwood, from New Zealand, with their children Chloe, 7, Jacob, 4, and Caleb, 7 months. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Shaun and Dannielle Sellwood, from New Zealand, with their children Chloe, 7, Jacob, 4, and Caleb, 7 months. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

After a jingle bells comes loose from the reindeers’ reins, Santa gives it to the boy as a gift but he will only be able to hear it if he truly believes.

You will be greeted by the train conductor at the platform who will invite you “all aboard” and then you will be taken to your seats by the chefs.

Before long, the chefs and waiters arrive to serve cookies and hot chocolate and children will be able to engage with the actors and tell them what makes Christmas special for them.

With a warm feeling in your stomach, you will then listen to the story of the Polar Express and as it is being told there will be surprises both inside and outside he train.

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

When you arrive at the North Pole, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Santa’s sleigh, a bag of toys and a giant Christmas tree as the man himself gets on board and hands each child their own ‘First Gift of Christmas’.

Passengers are encouraged to wear pyjamas like in the film but you’d be wise to make sure there isn’t any holes in the pockets.

Chefs on board then lead the passengers in singing Chrsitmas carols as the train heads to Dereham Station and there will be a gift shop with Polar express merchandise on the way out.

The Polar Express train will run from Friday November 15 until Sunday December 29 and you can purchase tickets at midnorfolkthepolarexpressride.com

