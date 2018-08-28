New Dame brings cabaret glamour to Panto

New Dame Ian Parkin brings cabaret glamour to Lowestoft panto. Picture: Marina Theatre Archant

Shiploads of nautical fun will sail into town this week as The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan begins in Lowestoft.

A talented cast will take centre stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft performing an incredible 32 performances over the run, which starts on Thursday, December 13 and concludes with a New Year’s Day show at 3pm.

Captain Hook, played by Eastenders Sid Owen, will be trying to outwit the hero, Peter Pan (Anthony Sahota) in Never Land. Audiences will also meet Wendy Darling (Sophie Holt), Tiger Lily (Naomi Slater) and the delectable Dame Able Mabel, now being played by 4 Poofs and a Piano’s Ian Parkin.

Ian appeared regularly on TV’s Friday Night with Jonathan Ross (BBC) for nine years as part of house band 4 Poofs and a Piano. The group went on to play six times at Glastonbury Festival and had three national tours with television appearances on Daybreak, This Morning and Loose Women.

Marina Theatre chief executive, Emma Butler Smith, said: “We are delighted to have Ian with us for this year’s Pantomime. We have no doubt he’ll be a hilarious and dazzling dame!”

The entertainment continues at Marina Theatre in 2019 as the Lowestoft Players take to the Marina stage as they present their panto Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood on selected dates from Saturday, January 19 to Sunday, January 27.

UK tribute band Genesis Connected bring their tour to Lowestoft on Saturday, February 2. Genesis Connected is a UK tribute show celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics.

Bring your little ones to Bing Live! Bing Goes to the Theatre on Wednesday, February 6 and Thursday, February 7. Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs. Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make believe things don’t always go according to plan!

Hello Again – The Story of Neil Diamond is bound to thrill audiences on Friday, February 8. Evocative imagery, video and narration enhance the magic, as the show takes you on a musical journey through Neil Diamond’s glittering 50-year career.

For more details on these shows and to book tickets visit www.marinatheatre.co.uk

