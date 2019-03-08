Search

Advanced search

Making cultural education available to all

PUBLISHED: 14:20 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 21 June 2019

A child visits Great Yarmouth�s Time & Tide Museum, one of several organisation supported by Festival Bridge. Picture: TINA WARNER

A child visits Great Yarmouth�s Time & Tide Museum, one of several organisation supported by Festival Bridge. Picture: TINA WARNER

© National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, London. All rights reserved.

The Norfolk & Norwich festival 2019 may have concluded for another year, but that doesn't mean the organiser's contribution to the local community is on hold until the festival returns in 2020, far from it.

Some young people engaging in a model building workshop in Lowestoft. Picture: BETH MOSELEYSome young people engaging in a model building workshop in Lowestoft. Picture: BETH MOSELEY

Festival Bridge has been running since 2012, working year round to radically improve the level of cultural education on offer to young people in Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The group is one of 10 Bridge Organisations working nationally with investment from Arts Council England and the Department for Education.

"Bridge is here to support and advise schools and organisations when it comes to their cultural offerings, we help them do more and to expand what they're already doing," says Michael Corley, head of Festival Bridge.

Libraries, museums and heritage trusts are also on the list of organisations that are regularly supported by Festival Bridge.

Michael Corley (far right) and the hard-working Festival Bridge team.Michael Corley (far right) and the hard-working Festival Bridge team.

Central to the initiative is the concept of 'festival spirit': "This is how we as an organisation think about what we do - we're creative, we're curious, we're inclusive, we're strategic and we're collaborative," explains Michael.

"We aim to see these elements across all the work we do."

With the region facing significant education and social mobility challenges, the Bridge is working hard to ensure that all children and young people, not just those with the means to afford it, have access to culture.

To achieve its objectives Festival Bridge works with partners across the region, focusing especially on areas where support is most needed.

"We connect people and groups that can help each other and really benefit from working together. When resources are pooled they got a lot further," says Michael.

You may also want to watch:

The group is led by the local communities it works within and takes a grassroots approach.

"We want to be instructed by the people and opportunities in the area, it's about evolving with the local community, not trying to dictate what they need," says Michael.

"It's as much about listening and understanding as it is about advising and instructing."

One of the group's biggest achievements is helping to create nine local cultural education partnerships that bring together key stakeholders to assess the needs and opportunities within an area and also develop new ideas.

The hugely successful Lowestoft Rising partnership is one of these. Projects worked on by the group throughout the town include the Turtle Trail, Watertight Words, Flipside Brazilian Festival, and several orchestral concerts.

"Being able to bring cultural events to places like Lowestoft is what Festival Bridge was created for," says Michael.

The work done by various groups in the area, with support from Festival Bridge, has seen £500,000 of investment brought into the town alongside gaining national recognition.

Festival Bridge also support participation in the growing Arts Award qualification, with over 6,000 Arts Awards being achieved by children and young people in the area last year, a vast increase on the 500 who were awarded in 2011.

"Above all, our work is flexible and responsive, and our festival spirit imbues our approach," says Michael.

"We're always keen to meet new organisations and find new avenues in which to help improve the opportunities on offer to children and young people throughout the region."

To sign up for the Festival Bridge newsletter and be kept up to date with how you can get involved with the group's work visit nnfestival.org.uk/festival-bridge

Topic Tags:

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists