Norwich Market stall offering food at 1949 prices to celebrate 70 years

Anita Adcock at the Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A thriving market stall is bringing peas to Norwich over the Bank Holiday weekend and selling its signature dish for a bargain price.

The Mushy Peas that have been sold on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson The Mushy Peas that have been sold on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

To celebrate 70 years since the opening of The Mushy Pea Stall in Norwich Market, the owners will be taking you back in time by offering peas at 1949 prices.

The third generation family business is currently run by Anita and Carl Adcock, from Hellesdon, and serves homemade mushy peas with mint sauce alongside a range of pies, mash and burgers.

On Saturday May 25 from 10am to 4pm they will be offering a pot of mushy peas, which normally costs £1.30, for 5p to mark the anniversary.

The stall was first opened by Joyce and Reggie Yallop in 1949 and then passed down to daughter Joy and husband John Adcock who ran it until 2006 when their son Carl took it on with his wife Anita.

Mrs Adcock, 59, said: "They opened the stall after the war when people were struggling and food was hard.

"When it opened it was very successful as there was a lot of industry in the city and people came in for lunch as it was a cheap and staple food.

Anita Adcock at the Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Anita Adcock at the Mushy Pea stall that has been on the market since 1949. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It was about sixpence a portion of peas in those days which was about two and a half pence but we will be offering at 5p as that is probably the lowest we can go.

"We are struggling for the fourth generation as we have two children but they both have different jobs and I can't see them coming on here and my grandchildren might but times have changed so I thought why not celebrate now and have a party."

Over the years, the offering at the stall has expanded and they now do a variety of pies, such as steak and kidney and chicken and mushroom, cottage pie and mashed potato.

Whilst Anita runs the stall, Carl takes care of the stock and delivery as he is "not a people person".

Mrs Adcock added: "We have had customers generation after generation bringing their children and grandchildren here.

"The market is amazing and full of lovely people who have your back and you see something every day that makes you smile."

The Mushy Pea Stall is located at row E stall 115 at Norwich Market.