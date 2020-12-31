The Mamma Mia Spectacular is launching in Norfolk

Dance, jive and have the time of your life as Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! The Mamma Mia Spectacular is launching in Norfolk in 2020.

L-R Beth Lewis and Lauren Nevill who are bringing The Mamma Mia Spectacular to Gorleston-on-Sea which will celebrate the music of Abba Credit: Sam Markwell L-R Beth Lewis and Lauren Nevill who are bringing The Mamma Mia Spectacular to Gorleston-on-Sea which will celebrate the music of Abba Credit: Sam Markwell

The new event will take place at Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea and will take place on four Saturdays next summer on June 27, July 25, August 29 and September 19.

It will feature a three-course meal, a live show and an ABBA disco with all the Swedish supergroup's biggest hits to make sure you're a Dancing Queen all night long.

The event will have a Greek and Mediterranean theme and menu, with the decor in the venue made to look like the location used in the Mamma Mia musical.

It has been created by friends Beth Lewis and Lauren Nevill, after launching their own promotions company called BLN Productions, who have both performed together since they were children.

Miss Lewis now runs her own performing arts school called Stars of the Stage in Lowestoft and Mrs Nevill is a LAMDA acting teacher and they will both be performing in the live show.

Miss Lewis, aged 25 from Lowestoft, said: "Guests will get a Mamma Mia style party show with singers, dancers, people out in the audience and a live band playing ABBA hits with 500 tickets for each night."

"We both love the show and musical and this event is for anyone that loves a party night and wants to get up and have fun with family and friends and to sing-along."

Morning view of the harbour of Skopelos town, where the musical Mamma Mia was filmed, from the castle hill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Morning view of the harbour of Skopelos town, where the musical Mamma Mia was filmed, from the castle hill. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Abba, consisting of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, was formed in Stockholm in 1972 and after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton in 1974, went on to have worldwide chart success.

There timeless tracks were also turned into the Mamma Mia! musical by playwright Catherine Johnson, which opened in London's West End in 1999, and two blockbuster films have followed.

Ticket prices start at £34.50 per person, with the event beginning at 7pm and there are also VIP tickets available with a welcome drink, bottle on the table and access to the beach bar.

You can purchase tickets at oceanroom.co.uk