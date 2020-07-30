Search

Outdoor cinema coming to Holkham Estate this summer

PUBLISHED: 13:05 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:36 30 July 2020

The Luna Cinema is returning to the Holkham Estate this summer, with social distancing measures in place (this photograph was taken at the 2019 event) Picture: Holkham Estate

The Luna Cinema is returning to the Holkham Estate this summer, with social distancing measures in place (this photograph was taken at the 2019 event) Picture: Holkham Estate

Archant

Enjoy blockbuster films under the stars as The Luna Cinema is returning to the Holkham Estate this summer, with social distancing measures in place.

The Luna Cinema at the Holkham Estate in 2019 - this year it will move from the walled garden to the fountain and there will be socially distanced pitches for groups of two or four Picture: Holkham EstateThe Luna Cinema at the Holkham Estate in 2019 - this year it will move from the walled garden to the fountain and there will be socially distanced pitches for groups of two or four Picture: Holkham Estate

The Luna Cinema is back for its 12th season and is touring the UK, which includes four nights at the Holkham Estate in north Norfolk from Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16.

The outdoor event is back at the venue by popular demand and this year the location has been moved from the walled garden to the south side of the hall next to the fountain.

All the films start at 8.30pm, with gates opening at 7pm, and the fun begins on Thursday with classic rom-com Pretty Woman and on Friday there is another timeless classic with Dirty Dancing.

The Saturday showing is award-winning biopic Rocketman, based on the life of Elton John, and on Sunday it will be hit musical The Greatest Showman.

Feast in the Park at the Holkham Estate running every weekend this summer with street food and music Picture: Holkham EstateFeast in the Park at the Holkham Estate running every weekend this summer with street food and music Picture: Holkham Estate

READ MORE: Live music returning to Norfolk this summer with Sundown Concerts

The Luna Cinema has been adapted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and there will be socially-distanced pitches in sets of two or four and chairs will be provided.

Alongside the screenings, the Holkham Estate is running Feast in the Park every Friday to Sunday this August, so visitors will be able to make a day of it.

The street food on offer ranges from duck wraps to doughnuts and award-winning brewer Adnams, based in Southwold, has a bar in the cricket pavilion.

Feast in the Park runs from 12pm to 8pm Fridays and Saturdays, perfect for getting some cinema snacks, and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm.

READ MORE: 13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “I spent most of May in lockdown dreaming of an evening in a lovely green space watching a great film on a giant screen under the stars and wondering whether this summer might come and go without that experience.

“The Luna team has worked tirelessly to modify our events to incorporate social distancing and firmly believe we have a solution that will ensure our audiences feel safe.”

Pitches start at £34 for two people and you can buy tickets at thelunacinema.com

