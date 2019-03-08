Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

The Ladyboys of Bangkok announce Norfolk tour date

PUBLISHED: 14:42 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 13 August 2019

Ladyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange Events

Ladyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange Events

Archant

Prepare to be dazzled as The Ladyboys of Bangkok prove they have the whole package as their latest tour comes to Norfolk.

Ladyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange EventsLadyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange Events

Warm up your singing voice and get ready for a party as the hit show comes to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 9.

The show was first created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1998 and over the last 21 years has been seen by three million people around the world.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok features 16 stunning showgirls from Thailand, who just happen to be men, and they will perform a cabaret like no other packed with classic hits from your favourite stars, including Kyle Minogue, Beyonce and Tina Turner.

There is also plenty of glitz and glamour with over 450 costumes used in the show and plenty of comedy bound to have audiences up on their feet.

Ladyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange EventsLadyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange Events

The girls are touring the UK this year following their run at the Fringe this August, where they will once again perform in their purpose-built pink tent The Sabai Pavillion.

From marketing graduate Jennifer to Dew, who is leaving Thailand for the first time, the show features a diverse set of stars and the show features new choreography and music.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost from £23.50 to £25.50 and can be purchased at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Ladyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange EventsLadyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange Events

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Robin Knight

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists