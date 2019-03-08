Video

The Ladyboys of Bangkok announce Norfolk tour date

Ladyboys of Bangkok Credit: Supplied by Exchange Events Archant

Prepare to be dazzled as The Ladyboys of Bangkok prove they have the whole package as their latest tour comes to Norfolk.

Warm up your singing voice and get ready for a party as the hit show comes to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 9.

The show was first created for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1998 and over the last 21 years has been seen by three million people around the world.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok features 16 stunning showgirls from Thailand, who just happen to be men, and they will perform a cabaret like no other packed with classic hits from your favourite stars, including Kyle Minogue, Beyonce and Tina Turner.

There is also plenty of glitz and glamour with over 450 costumes used in the show and plenty of comedy bound to have audiences up on their feet.

The girls are touring the UK this year following their run at the Fringe this August, where they will once again perform in their purpose-built pink tent The Sabai Pavillion.

From marketing graduate Jennifer to Dew, who is leaving Thailand for the first time, the show features a diverse set of stars and the show features new choreography and music.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost from £23.50 to £25.50 and can be purchased at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk