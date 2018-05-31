Search

'It looks nothing like Norwich Castle' - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

PUBLISHED: 15:57 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:57 29 November 2019

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Archant

Netflix's Christmas offering The Knight Before Christmas is set in Norwich, but their decision not to film in the city has attracted criticism from locals.

Netflix has been criticised for its depiction of Norwich in The Knight Before Christmas. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNetflix has been criticised for its depiction of Norwich in The Knight Before Christmas. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The film stars Poldark actor Josh Whitehouse as Sir Cole the Norwich knight, who finds himself transported by a witch from the medieval times to present day America.

He is then taken in by schoolteacher Brooke, played by High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens, and she realises that he is the knight in shining armour she has been looking for.

However, Netflix has been criticised for its decision to film the Norwich scenes in Ontario in Canada.

Faith tweeted: "The absolute funniest thing about The Knight Before Christmas is that it's set deep in the woods of Norwich."

Charlotte also thought the depiction of the city was odd and wrote: "The most unrealistic thing about The Knight Before Christmas, aside from being set in the woods of Norwich, is how Vanessa Hudgens wears heels in a snowstorm and on an icy pavement and doesn't instantly stack it."

There was also criticism of the castle used that Sir Cole lived in, which looked nothing like the one in the city.

Gina tweeted: "So I'm watching the Knight Before Christmas and I swear the castle looks nothing like Norwich Castle and I'm a tad offended to be honest."

Her thoughts were echoed by Joanne, who tweeted: "Love that latest Netflix film The Knight before Christmas starts off set in medieval Norwich, featuring a rather odd version of Norwich Castle. These writers really did their research."

Lance was confused why they didn't film in the city and tweeted: "Watching a Netflix film called Knight Before Christmas, with medieval bit set in [adjusts glasses] … Norwich, England.

"Oh dear gods. I mean, we've got an actual castle you can rent and film in and lovely medieval streets (which John Legend and Neil Gaiman both used)."

Over the summer, Elm Hill was turned into a Victorian winter scene for the filming of Netflix musical Jingle Jangle, produced by singer John Legend, and author Neil Gaiman's Stardust was filmed there in 2006.

