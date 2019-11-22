Search

Tickets for The Killers at Carrow Road to go on sale

22 November, 2019 - 06:00
The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Archant

Tickets for The Killers at Carrow Road in Norwich go on sale today.

Fans of the Las Vegas rockers will need to be ready at 9am sharp when the tickets become available on the Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours websites as it is expected they will sell out fast.

On Gigs and Tours, the pitch standing is £71.50, with no under 14s allowed, seats are £43.45 to £93.50 and for all tickets under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Wheelchair and ambulant tickets will go on sale at the same time, by calling Carrow Road on 01603 721902 (option one) and hospitality packages will also be available at canaries.co.uk.

Silver VIP packages are priced at £199 and gold at £349, with full information available of what it includes on the website.

The gig will be on Monday, June 1 and the support act is Blossoms.

