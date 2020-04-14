Video

The Killers drummer announces UK tour has been postponed

The Killers drummer has announced the UK tour has been postponed because of coronavirus, including the Carrow Road show in Norwich Picture Rob Loud. Archant

The Killers‘ drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr has told fans their upcoming UK tour dates have been postponed due to coronavirus, including the concert due to take place this summer at Carrow Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Killers were set to perform at Carrow Road on June 1. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images The Killers were set to perform at Carrow Road on June 1. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

The group were set to perform at the stadium on Monday, June 1 on their Imploding the Mirage tour, named after their latest album, and it was set to include new material alongside classic hits such as Somebody Told Me and Mr Brightside.

In an Instagram live video, Ronnie revealed all their UK dates, which kick off their worldwide tour, have been pushed back and they are currently looking at dates in 2021 with their management.

He said: “Our first stop is the UK and we’ve been thinking about this for over a year and all of a sudden we’ve got to slam on the brakes.

“It’s definitely postponed, not a cancellation kind of ordeal.

READ MORE: Lord Mayor’s Celebration cancelled due to coronavirus

“We were very early to get the next available dates for next year and I think we’ve got what is called a first hold on a lot of things.

“We saw this coming early, or rather our agent Kirk Sommer, who is a special person in our lives, saw this coming and hopefully we’ll get the jump on it.”

The Killers were first formed in 2001 and the current line-up consists of Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.

The group, who hail from Las Vegas, headlined The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury last summer and topped the bill at Latitude 2018 in Suffolk.

READ MORE: The Killers, Buble and Let’s Rock - updates on Norfolk’s big events amid Covid-19 pandemic

Norwich City are yet to confirm The Killers show, with support from The Blossoms, has been cancelled and there is no update on whether the Westlife Carrow Road gig will go ahead on June 19.

Among the other music events postponed due to coronavirus include Let’s Rock Norwich festival in Earlham Park on May 23, which will now be on September 26, Little Mix’s concert at the Holkham Estate on July 18, according to member Leigh-Anne Pinnock in a video interview on ET Canada about their tour, and the Forest Live concerts in Thetford in June have been cancelled.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live, and make sure to join our Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.