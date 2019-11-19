Video

How to get tickets for The Killers at Carrow Road

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud. Archant

The Killers are set to perform at Norwich City's Carrow Road on their 2020 UK tour and this is how you can get tickets.

The rockers, who hail from Las Vegas will perform at the ground on Monday, June 1 and will play songs from upcoming album Imploding the Mirage, alongside classic hits such as Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me.

The support act will be Indie pop band The Blossoms, who are also bringing their solo show at the UEA LCR in March, and The Killers will be performing in front of the Barclay End with seating and standing available.

Tickets to the gig go on general sale on Friday, November 22 at 9am from the Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours websites and they are expected to sell fast as there is no pre-sale for the concert.

On Gigs and Tours, the pitch standing is £71.50, with no under 14s allowed, seats are £43.45 to £93.50 and for all tickets under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Wheelchair and ambulant tickets will go on sale at the same time, by calling Carrow Road on 01603 721902 (option one) and hospitality packages will also be available at canaries.co.uk.

Silver VIP packages are priced at £199 and gold at £349, with full information available of what it includes on the website.