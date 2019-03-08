'Norwich is the place to be' - Fans go wild as The Killers announce Carrow Road gig
PUBLISHED: 10:15 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 15 November 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
The Killers fans have certainly got the Friday Feeling today following the band's announcement they are heading to Norwich in 2020.
The chart-topping rockers, who hail from Las Vegas, are coming to Carrow Road on Monday, June 1 on their Imploding The Mirage UK tour.
The group are the second act revealed for June next year at the ground, with Irish boyband Westlife performing on Friday, June 19.
Reacting to the news, Mark Shepstone tweeted: "I keep saying Norwich is the place to be."
Andy R tweeted his congratulations to Norwich City chief operating officer Ben Kensell for securing the gig and wrote: "The biggest act at Carrow Road as still current.
"Well done to Ben and his team."
The Killers were first formed in 2001 and the current line-up consists of lead singer Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr.
The have had five number one albums and four UK top 10s, with crowd-pleasing anthems Somebody Told Me, Mr Brightside, When You Were Young and Human.
Celebrity fans of the group, which first formed in 2001, have also expressed their excitement at the news.
TV Presenter Jake Humphrey, who lives in the city, tweeted: "THE KILLERS ARE COMING TO NORWICH!!!!!"
Former Norwich City player, Grant Holt, who spent Thursday night at Carrow Road to raise money for the homeless, tweeted: "Well that woke me up after the sleep out.
"I can't wait - favourite band of all time."
There is also excitement for support act The Blossoms, who will be joining the group on tour dates in Norwich, Falkirk and Manchester.
Rosemary Scutter tweeted: "So pleased that the Blossoms are support act too they are brilliant!"
The Killers will perform on a stage in front of the Barclay End with seating and standing available, which will have a golden circle.
The latest announcements are part of wider plans to establish Carrow Road as a concert venue and follows the success of sell-out Take That concerts in 2017 and 2019.
Tickets to The Killers go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 9am on Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours, with details of purchasing hospitality packages and wheelchair and ambulant tickets TBC.